EClinical Solutions Market presents strong revenue visibility

Crystal Market Research (CMR) render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the eClinical Solutions Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2014 – 2025.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The eClinical Solutions Market is expected to gain considerable market share by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. eClinical solution software is a blend of technology, applications, and services that function to help in automated data management and accumulation of clinical trials with the goal to replace paper-driven and manual techniques. eClinical solutions have received substantial importance as an industry tool to lessen development expenses, support faster decisions for potential new products, manage data requirements, and increasing productivity all through the clinical trial process. The usage of eClinical arrangements in clinical trials is anticipated to consent to rules and administrative guidance known as good clinical practices (GCPs) alongside direction from the FDA, foreign governments, and non-legislative associations, for example, the International Conference on Harmonization (ICH).

Top Key Vendors:

The major players in the market are

CRF Health

Medidata Solutions

Oracle Corporation

BioClinica

PAREXEL

MaxisIT Inc

Omnicomm Systems

DataTrak International Inc

Merge Healthcare

eClinical Solutions Inc.

Market Classification:

EClinical Solutions Market, By Deployment, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Billion)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Licensed Enterprise

EClinical Solutions Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Billion)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Electronic Data Capture

Electronic Trial Master File

Clinical Data Management System

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment

Clinical Analytics Platform

Clinical Trial Management System

Others

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.EClinical Solutions Market, By Deployment

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global EClinical Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Deployment (2014-2018)

5.3. Cloud-based

5.4. Web-based

5.5. Licensed Enterprise

6.EClinical Solutions Market, By Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global EClinical Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

6.3. Randomization and Trial Supply Management

6.4. Electronic Data Capture

6.5. Electronic Trial Master File

6.6. Clinical Data Management System

6.7. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment

6.8. Clinical Analytics Platform

6.9. Clinical Trial Management System

6.10. Others

7.EClinical Solutions Market, By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global EClinical Solutions Revenue and Market Share by End User (2014-2018)

7.3. Consulting Servicing Companies

7.4. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies

7.5. Hospitals

7.6. Research Organizations

7.7. Medical device Manufacturers

…

Drivers and Restraints:

Expanding application of programming arrangements in clinical trials is the main aspect driving development of the eClinical solutions market. Expanding R&D exercises by different biopharma and pharmaceutical organizations and increasing government subsidizing to encourage clinical research programs are anticipated to additionally support development of the market. Technological and scientific advances and expanding research on malady keeps on powering the improvement of new medicines for patients. As per U.S. National Library of Medicine, a steady increment in the quantity of new clinical trials is enlisted year-over-year, throughout the previous two decades. Also, the time, expenses, and complexities of R&D have expanded over the past, acquainting extra difficulties with the procedure.

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

