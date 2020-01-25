Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Booms, Resulting in Growth of the Market 2019-2025 Worldwide

Electric vehicles mean utilizes the power as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section.

The electric agricultural vehicle market is expected to grow at a rate of about 58% per year due largely to the global population growth and the trend of population concentrating in urban centers, which will continue to reduce the availability of rural labor and drive the demand for increased agricultural automation. For mining, vehicle electrification has a strong value proposition due to the high operational cost because of the volatility of diesel prices and the high costs of having to ventilate the diesel emissions inside mines. Both costs can be substantially reduced through electrification.

The global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 48.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Segment by Type

Hybrid

Pure-electric

Segment by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

