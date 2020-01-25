Electronic Health Records Market offers huge growth opportunities for the future

crystalmarketresearch.com has added new research study titled,” Electronic Health Records Market by Type – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025”. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

Top Most Key Vendors:

Some of the key players operating in the global EHR market are, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., General Electric Company, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (a part of Quality Systems, Inc.), Merge Healthcare Incorporated (an IBM company), Greenway Health, LLC and CompuGroup Medical.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by the major players operating in the EHR market in order to introduce next-generation EHR systems in the market and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2016, EHR Integration Services LLC, a healthcare data management service company and EagleDream Health, Inc., a New York-based software company focusing on population health management software and healthcare analytics, collaborated together to offer QIS Inform, a specially designed healthcare analytics platform for the integration of point of care patient data and population health directly into an EHR.

Under American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, meaningful use of EHR systems is incentivized in order to improve the healthcare in the U.S. through health information technology (HIT). Post-acute EHR segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the convenience of exchanging health information in long-term care situations among different departments and streamlining information and the workflow.

Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-acute EHR

By Installation:

Client Server-based HER

Web-based HER

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Industry Overview:

The global electronic health records (EHR) market is estimated to reach up to $33 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing healthcare IT expenditure, favorable government initiatives for adoption and implementations of EHR systems and rapid advancements in information technology around the world. These systems not only help in efficiently maintaining historical data related to patients’ health parameters but also assist physicians in taking informed and timely decisions regarding most suitable treatment for patients in times of medical emergencies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Electronic Health Records Market, By Type

5. Electronic Health Records Market, By Technology

6. Electronic Health Records Market, By End User

7. Electronic Health Records Market, By Region

8. Company Profiles

…

To be continued…

Hospitals segment held a major share of the EHR market in 2016 due to the large scale adoption of EHR systems in order to efficiently manage the vast amount of health related information, especially in in-patient departments. As EHR systems prove to be effective in streamlining workflow in these institutions, delivery of improved quality of healthcare to the patients can be ensured using EHR systems. Ambulatory care settings segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as these systems assist effectively in maintaining information related to reimbursements for patients in outpatient departments.

