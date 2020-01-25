Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market: Industry Size, Shares, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market report first sheds light on the preliminary data such as definition, applications, product types, manufacturers, regions, sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers. Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market research report is a systematically created report after conducting detailed research of the industry.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market by Top Manufacturers:

BoxÂ , Citrix SystemsÂ , DropboxÂ , MicrosoftÂ , Syncplicity By AxwayÂ , GoogleÂ , IBMÂ , BlackBerry, EgnyteÂ , VMwareÂ , AcronisÂ , OpenText, Thru Inc.Â , AccellionÂ , SugarSync, CTERA Networks, Nextcloud GmbHÂ , MyWorkDrive By Wanpath LLCÂ , Qnext Corp.Â , Northbridge Secure Systems Pty LtdÂ , Inspire-Tech Pte LtdÂ , SkySync, HighQ, IntralinksÂ , ownCloud, CodeLathe, XMedius Solutions

By Component

Standalone EFSS solution, Integrated EFSS solution, Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud, On-premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Software and Technology, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Legal, Education, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Others (telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics)

