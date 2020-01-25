Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by Structured Cabling Market During 2016-2026

Structured cabling system is defined as the combination of set of cables & associated hardware used to provide comprehensive telecommunication infrastructure to various management systems, this telecommunication infrastructure enables the transmission of data, voice & video signal through a communication network from one point to other or from one system to another system. For the establishment of well-organized network connection, different types of cables & connecting devices for the connections, services & softwares for installation, maintenance monitoring & designing are required.

As the communication network is the backbone of any infrastructure & the need for advanced and fast communication technique has continuously been increasing in the global market, hence the global structured cabling market is expected to show the growth during the forecast period.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Market Dynamics

The key trends of global structured cabling market is the increase in demand of optical fibers cabling market in the industries because of its ability of higher speed data transfer. The key drivers responsible for the growth of global structured cabling market are drastic rise in internet penetration, high adoption rate of automation for home and industries, high bandwidth demand across the industries, rising trend of communication infrastructure & also the convergence of data centers. On the flip side there are also some key restraints which are inhibiting the growth of global structured cabling market & framed as; poor electromagnetic compatibility impedance tolerance of Unshielded twisted pair cable because of which efficiency of communication decreases, high cost of optical fiber cable and its components, fluctuations in the price of copper, compatibility issue of older communication infrastructure with the new ones & also the price issue among cable vendors because of higher competition.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global structured cabling market is done on the basis of product type, service type, applications & Geography. On the basis of product type, global structured cabling market is segmented as cables (Optical Fiber Cable & Copper cable), communication outlets, patch panels & cross connects, racks & cabinets, patch panels, cables accessories & some tools used up in the installation. By service type global structured cabling market is segmented as installations & consultation, maintenance and support, software & managed service.

On the basis of applications, the segmentation of global structured cabling market is done as; in residential & commercial sectors, IT & telecommunication, Government organization, military & defense sector, industrial applications, healthcare sector, transportation & others. These segments further be sub segmented as; telecom operators & datacenters are the sub segments of IT & telecommunication. Energy & power, oil & gas, metals & mining, Food & beverages come under the industrial segments. Among all the segments, IT & telecommunications segment is expected to cover highest market share of global structured cabling market. The reason behind highest market share of IT & telecommunication segment is higher demand of cabling structure service and its product from data centers and telecom providers.

Geographically, the global structured cabling market is segmented into seven regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia – Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan as a separate region and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to holds the highest market share of global structured cabling market the reason behind this is the expansion of communication network architecture and also the data center convergence.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Key Players

The key players of the global structured cabling market are Nexans S.A., CommScope, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Panduit Corp., Legrand, Belden, Inc., Corning, Inc. ABB Ltd., Panduit Corp., Siemon, Teknon Corporation & others.