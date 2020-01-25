Explore Folding IBCs Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2027

Global Folding IBCs Market: Overview

Flexible intermediate bulk container (IBC) is a reusable industrial container designed for the transport and storage of bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as chemicals, food ingredients, solvents, pharmaceuticals, etc. A new research report by Future Market Insights, titled ‘Folding IBCs Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’ is a crystal clear overview of the global folding IBCs market during the forecast period. The report includes all the crucial details of the market dynamics and the trends prevailing in the industry. According to this comprehensive research report, the global folding IBCs market is expected to witness a rise in the demand for its products. Several advantages of folding IBCs is attracting many businesses and manufacturers.

The folding IBCs are space efficient and are specially designed to improve handling, produce savings and also to address environmental issues for all hazardous and non-hazardous liquids. The sides of folding IBCs can be folded inward when the unit is empty allowing the IBC to collapse into a much smaller package for return shipment or storage. Almost all rigid folding IBCs are designed in such a manner so that they can be stacked vertically one atop the other using a forklift. The smooth interior and exterior surfaces of the folding IBCs reduce the opportunities for product contamination and allow for easy container cleaning. The market forecast depicts that the global folding IBCs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, reaching a market size of over US$ 520 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Folding IBCs Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on material, plastic material leads in terms of market size, with an expected market size of over US$ 430 Mn by the end of 2027. However, metal material for folding IBCs is expected to witness faster demand in the coming years. Metal is expected to lead in terms of CAGR with 5.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of capacity, 500-1000 L capacity has the highest expected market share US$ 240 Mn by the end of 2027. In terms of CAGR, 1000-1500 L dominates the global market.

Based on packaging content, liquid segment is way ahead solid and semi-solids segment with a market share of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2027. However, solid and semi-solid segment is expected to reflect a higher growth rate of over 5.1% during the forecast period.

Among the various application areas of folding IBCs automotive and mechanical part is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. However, chemicals segment is the dominating segment in terms of market size and is also not much behind mechanical segment in terms of growth rate.

Based on region, APEJ is expected to reflect highest market share among all the major regions, with the highest demand for Folding IBCs by the end of the year of assessment

Global Folding IBCs Market: Competitive Landscape

There are a lot of companies in the global folding IBCs market that are considered to be great performers and also the key players of the market. Some of these key players that are mentioned in the report are Finncont Oy, Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty Ltd, A. R. Arena Products Inc., TranPak Inc., Brambles Group, ORBIS Corp., Dalian CIMC Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd., TPS Rental Systems Ltd, Loscam Ltd., Milford IBC, RPP Containers etc.

