Flexographic Printing Machine Market Technology Growth and Development 2017 – 2027

Print media plays a vital role in the communication between manufacturers and consumers and also helps shipping companies in managing the movement of the goods. Printed goods and articles not only provide information but also help manufacturers in building product and brand image in the subconscious of the consumer. Label printing is one of the most common applications where printing is extensively used across the packaging industry, wherein printed labels provide information about the product and communicate with the consumers. For serving such large need for printing application flexographic printing machines are most commonly preferred. Flexographic printing machines are extremely efficient for printing at high speed and across the domains

Flexographic Printing Machine Market: Market Dynamics

Increased applications of packaging and extending supply chain networks of international players the demanding packaging is rapidly growing. World packaging market is estimated to be US$ 827 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Flexible packaging accounts for approximate 28% market share and rest is contributed by rigid packaging. Printing of packaging plays an important role in movement and communication of the packaged product with manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and consumers and boosting the demand in printing machine market.

Flexographic printing machines are most commonly used for printing purposes in print media, office and admin use and industrial applications due to its high speed of printing and applicability on a different surface and water-based inks as well as oil-based inks. The need for providing specific information regarding the usage and handling of the product is another factor supporting the growth in flexographic printing machine market. Consumer preference for e-retail formats for procuring of goods is increasing the growth in flexographic machine market.

Low initial installation cost, low maintenance cost and ease of operation of the flexographic machine is boosting the demand in flexographic machine market. However, the rotogravure printing machines are gaining traction in printing market on the backdrop of their capabilities for printing rich and complex designs which are difficult to achieve using flexographic printing technology. Apart from printing on luxury packaging flexographic printing machines are expected to dominate the market due to their capabilities of printing at high speed and increasing use of nontoxic water-based inks.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market: Market Segmentation

Flexographic printing machine market is segmented by technology type and end use.

Based on the technology type, flexographic printing machine market is segmented into:

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Based on the technology type, flexographic printing machine market is segmented into:

Print Media News Printing Book/Magazine Printing Advertisement printing

Office and Admin Uses

Industrial Applications Packaging Other Industries



Flexographic Printing Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global flexographic printing machine market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to dominate flexographic machine market due to the concentration of the flexographic machine manufacturers in the region. North America and Western Europe region are expected to follow APEJ region in flexographic machine market on the backdrop of market alignment in the region. Latin America and Japan region are expected to contribute small but rapidly growing market share in flexographic machine market. The Middle East and Africa region are expected to grow sluggishly in flexographic machine market over the forecast period.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the flexographic printing machine market are Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd., R.K. LABEL PRINTING MACHINERY (P) LTD, Wolverine Flexographic LLC, Printing Machine.co.in., Star Flex International, Rotatek, Edale UK Limited, Nilpeter A/S, Polygraph Limited, Shanghai Printyoung International Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Liu Xiang General Equipments Co., Ltd., Dongguang Xinghui Carton Machinery Co., Ltd., Ruian Husong Printing Machinery Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Daba Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hexiang Printing Machinery Co., Ltd. and Wenzhou Hero International Trade Co., Ltd.