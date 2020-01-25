Floor Hinge Major Vendors Profile, Sales Revenue and Consumer Volume Forecast From 2019-2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Floor Hinge Market market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Floor Hinge is designed to cover the hinge cut-out at the base of door, and it can allows the door to swing up to 90 degree, 180 degree and even 360 degree. The floor hinge can be applied to wooden doors, glass doors, fire protected doors and etc.

At present, in China, the large enterprises are mainly concentrated in South China. The top three manufacturers are KIN LING, G-U (CN), GMT (CN), respectively with China production market share as 2.44%, 1.33% and 1.84% in 2016. The china production of floor hinge is expected to reach 94621 K units in 2021. In terms of revenue, the market is valued at 1822.11 M USD.

The demand of floor hinge in China is increasing, and china will reached a sales volume of approximately 72608 K units in 2021 from 48815 K units in 2016. The top sales area in China are North China, East China, South China, respectively with china sales market share as 23.26%, 27.29% and 17.58% in 2016.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Dorma, G-U, GMT, KIN LONG, Hehe, ASSA Abloy, Archie, Hutlon

Key Segment by Type : Single Action Floor Hinge, Double Action Floor Hinge

Key Segment by Application : Commercial, Home, Others

