Food Additives Market in the US 2017 Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.77% and Forecast to 2021
Food additives are substances or ingredients added to food to enhance taste, add flavor, color, and nutritive quality, enhance texture, and act as preservatives. Their key end-users are food manufacturers, and the chief application segments of food additives are fast food, packaged food, and beverages. Food additives may be extracted from natural sources or synthesized from chemical compounds.
The analysts forecast the food additives market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the food additives market in the US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of food additives by vendors in the US market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Food Additives Market in the US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Chr. Hansen
• Ingredion
Other prominent vendors
• Ashland
• Bell Flavors and Fragrances
• Cargill
• CP Kelco
• Cumberland Packing
• D.D. Williamson
• FMC
• IFF
• Sensient Technologies
Market driver
• Nutrition transition among consumers
Market driver
Market challenge
• Increasing threats of natural disasters and adverse weather conditions
Market challenge
Market trend
• Strong trend toward naturally-derived sweeteners
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by product
• Food additives market in US by product type
• Flavors and enhancers market in US
• Sweeteners market in US
• Colorants market in US
• Enzymes market in US
• Emulsifiers market in US
• Shelf life stabilizers market in US
• Fat replacers market in US
• Other food additives market in US
PART 06: Types of food additives and their applications
PART 07: Market drivers
PART 08: Impact of drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued
