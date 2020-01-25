Food Additives Market in the US 2017 Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.77% and Forecast to 2021

Food additives are substances or ingredients added to food to enhance taste, add flavor, color, and nutritive quality, enhance texture, and act as preservatives. Their key end-users are food manufacturers, and the chief application segments of food additives are fast food, packaged food, and beverages. Food additives may be extracted from natural sources or synthesized from chemical compounds.

The analysts forecast the food additives market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the food additives market in the US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of food additives by vendors in the US market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Food Additives Market in the US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Chr. Hansen

• Ingredion

Other prominent vendors

• Ashland

• Bell Flavors and Fragrances

• Cargill

• CP Kelco

• Cumberland Packing

• D.D. Williamson

• FMC

• IFF

• Sensient Technologies

Market driver

• Nutrition transition among consumers

Market driver

Market challenge

• Increasing threats of natural disasters and adverse weather conditions

Market challenge

Market trend

• Strong trend toward naturally-derived sweeteners

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by product

• Food additives market in US by product type

• Flavors and enhancers market in US

• Sweeteners market in US

• Colorants market in US

• Enzymes market in US

• Emulsifiers market in US

• Shelf life stabilizers market in US

• Fat replacers market in US

• Other food additives market in US

PART 06: Types of food additives and their applications

PART 07: Market drivers

PART 08: Impact of drivers

PART 09: Market challenges

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued