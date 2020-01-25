Food Coating Ingredients Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2015 – 2025

Coating is a major stage in food processing controlling a product’s development, arrangement, texture and taste structures. The procedure includes placing the product particles in motion and instantaneously applying the coating ingredient in a particular pattern to expose one to another. Thus, coated food ingredients are delivering unique possibilities for development of product, quality and processing enhancement. Escalating food processing industry will certainly drive the Global Food Coating Ingredients market in the coming few years.

Global Food Coating Ingredients: Market Segmentation The Global Food Coating Ingredient market is segmented on the basis of type such as fats and oil, cocoa and chocolates, spices, flours, starches, syrups and sugar, salts, hydrocolloids, and others. The Global Food Coating Ingredients Market can also be divided by application areas which includes confectionaries, ready-to-eat cereals, dairy products, bakery products, nutritional bars and snacks, meat and poultry products, vegetables and fruits and others.

Global Food Coating Ingredients: Growth Drivers Inclining demand for health foods, rising intake of confectionaries along with ready to eat fried food and bakery products especially in developed countries are strengthening the growth of food coating ingredients market across the globe. Apart from this, the requirement for anti-microbial coating is also compelling the food coating industry to introduce various coating ingredients for products related to foods.

Global Food Coating Ingredients: Regional Outlook The Global Food Coating ingredients industry is studied for the major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. It has been observed that North America captured the highest market share in the Global Food Coating Ingredients Market in 2015, this is majorly due to increasing confectionary market of the zone. The Global Food Coating Ingredients market is at budding stage in Asia-Pacific region with significant prospects for confectionary and dairy industries. Thus in the near future, robust demand for bakery and chocolate products along with significant agriculture growth in India and China is anticipated to have a progressive impact on Global Food Coating Ingredients industry in the next few years. Recently, the Indian government declared the initiation of several food parks which will boost the food and beverage segment in the country. These developments are anticipated to ease investments in food processing market and would bolster the Global food coating ingredients market growth in the coming few years.

Global Food Coating Ingredients: Players Some of the key vendors capturing the substantial market share in the Global Food Coating Ingredients Market include Cargill foods (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Dohler Group (Germany), Agrana Group (Austria), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.) and PGP International Inc. (U.S.).