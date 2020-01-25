Fraud Analytics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.04% and Forecast to 2021

Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud is on the rise and has become a boardroom issue these days. Fraud happens in different parts of the world, and fraudsters use very sophisticated and technology-enabled techniques. Fraud can be of various types, such as fraudulent transactions (both online and offline), inaccurate credit applications, identity thefts, and false insurance claims. Some of the major victims of fraud are credit card companies, insurance companies, retail merchants, telecom service providers, and business-to-business suppliers. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.

The analysts forecast the global fraud analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 24.04% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fraud analytics market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the following:

• Software licenses and subscriptions

• Software implementation cost

• Technical support

• Maintenance cost and professional services

The report covers the segmentation of the market by deployment mode:

• Cloud fraud analytics solution

• On-premise fraud analytics solution

The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major five vendors in the market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Computer Sciences

• EMC

• Fair Issac

• SAP

• SAS Institute

Other Prominent Vendors

• ACI Worldwide

• Aquilan Technologies

• BAE Systems

• Bosch Software Innovations

• CustomerXPs

• Experian

• Fiserv

• IBM

• Oracle

• Paladion

• ValidSoft

Market Driver

• Need to Detect Fraud

Market Driver

• Need to Detect Fraud

Market Challenge

• High Implementation Cost

Market Challenge

• High Implementation Cost

Market Trend

• High Demand Generation from SMEs

Market Trend

• High Demand Generation from SMEs

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

