Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Fruits and Vegetables are essential elements of a healthy diet, and their substantial daily consumption could aid prevent key diseases, such as cardiovascular ailments and certain cancers. Vegetables and fruits contain various minerals and vitamins which are good for health. It comprises vitamin A, C and E, Zinc, phosphorus, magnesium and folic acid. Around 1.7 million of deaths across the world have been observed due to low fruit and vegetable consumption. A high intake of fruits and vegetables decline the risk of various diseases. It has been noticed that various ingredients obtained from fruits and vegetables are noted to have a protective influence against different diseases including cancers. The fruit and vegetable ingredients are an essential component for a human body as it not only has high purities but also has a significant economic value. Thus due to this, fruit and vegetable ingredients have showcased higher demand across the world. The market of fruits and vegetable ingredients have observed an upsurge in all over the world over the past few years. It is projected that fruits and vegetable ingredients are superior and will replace fresh fruits and vegetables in prevention of cancer in future.

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Segmentation:

The Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type of ingredients such as concentrates, pastes and purees, not from concentrates (NFC), and pieces and powders. Global fruit and vegetable ingredients industry can also be segmented on the basis of applications. This includes, confectionary products, beverages, and bakery products, ready to eat products, sauces and soups, dairy products, and others which include spreads, dips, toppings, dressings and puddings.

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Global fruit & Vegetable ingredients industry is studied for the major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The European region captured major share in the total revenue of Global fruit and vegetable ingredients market in 2014 due to significant growth in processed food and beverage market, resulting from inclined consumption of food and beverage based products containing ingredients obtained from fruits and vegetables. The market for fruit and vegetable ingredients in Asia-Pacific region is escalating with significant opportunities for confectionary and dairy industries. The Asia-Pacific and other emerging countries are anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in fruits and vegetable ingredients in the next few years as compared to the matured markets of developed zones which are into fruits and vegetable ingredients.

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market: Growth Drivers

Robust growth in processed food & beverage industry, increasing consumption of confectionary, bakery and dairy products in the developed regions of the world is intensifying the fruit and vegetable ingredients market globally. Apart from this, health and wellness awareness among consumers, and elevation of income levels has strengthened the sales of vegetables and fruit ingredients as coloring tools and flavor enhancers. Besides this, the inclining disposable income of the growing middle-class population in developing countries is also fostering the demand for fruit and vegetable ingredients. With reference to the benefits provided by fruit and vegetable based ingredients, and rising demand for natural fruit and vegetable derived products, government of different countries are encouraging the fruit and vegetable ingredients industry which will intensify the overall market in the coming few years.

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market: Major Players:

The major players operating in the Global fruit and vegetable ingredient industry include Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Agrana Group (Austria), Dohler Group (Germany), Kerry (Ireland), SunOpta (Canada), and SVZ International (The Netherlands). Apart from this, the other key players dominating the global fruit and vegetable ingredients industry include Olam International (Singapore), Diana S.A.S (France), SensoryEffects Ingredient Solutions (U.S.), and Sensient Technologies (U.S.).