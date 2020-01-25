Global Chlorpyrifos Market 2020-2025: By Drivers & Strains, Technology, New Innovations, Size and Share, Future Road-map
The research report titled “Chlorpyrifos” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.
Key manufacturers are included in “Chlorpyrifos” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Dow AgroSciences
Gharda
Cheminova
Nanjing Red Sun
Hubei Sanonda
Shandong Tiancheng Biotechnology
Zhejiang XinNong Chemical
Nantong Jinnuo Chemical
Jiangsu Baoling Chemical
Shandong Huayang Technology
Shanxi Sanwei Fenghai Chemical
ZheJiang YongNong Chem
Anhui Fengle Agrochemical
Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry
Zhejiang Wynca Group
Fengshan Group
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major applications as follows:
Agriculture
Commercial
Residential
Major Type as follows:
Liquid
Powder
Granular
Others
Major points listed in the ToC are:
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion
