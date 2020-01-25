Global Fluoroelastomers Market Useful Research Conclusions, Business Plans, Strategies With Forecast To 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Fluoroelastomers Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Fluoroelastomer (Fluororubber) is a kind of synthetic polymer elastomer with fluorine atom attached to main chain or side chain’s carbon atom.

Since fluoroelastomer has good performance of high temperature resistance, grease-proofness and corrosion resistance, it is widely used in auto industry, aviation industry as well as other industries.

Fluoroelastomers downstream industry is mainly automobile industry, aerospace & military, petroleum & chemical, etc. In recent years, the aerospace and medical industry has developed rapidly. The demand for fluoroelastomers will correspondingly increase.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : DUPONT, Daikin, 3M (Dyneon), Solvay, AGC, Shin-Etsu, Dow Corning, Momentive, Wacker, Daikin (China), Dongyue, Sichuan Chenguang, 3F

Key Segment by Type : FKM, FSR, FFKM

Key Segment by Application : Automobile Industry, Aerospace & Military, Petroleum & Chemical, Others

