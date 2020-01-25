Global Gas Turbine MRO Market In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Regional Forecasts To 2023

Global Gas Turbine MRO Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Gas Turbine MRO market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Gas Turbine MRO market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Gas Turbine MRO Market Report covers the top key players like:

General Electric Co., Bechtel Corporation, Flour Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Corporation, Wood Group GTS, TGM Turbinas (now WEG SA), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

October 2017: GE Power secured around USD 141 million contract to service turbines at Riyadh Power Plant 12.

August 2017: Siemens expanded O&M deal for two newly added units at the Khormala gas power plant in Kurdistan, Iraq.

July 2017: MTU Maintenance renewed the exclusive LM6000 gas turbines maintenance, repair, and overhaul contract with Sahacogen.