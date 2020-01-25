Global Geotextiles Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2021
Geotextiles are fiber-based textiles, which are manufactured with polymers such as polyamide, polyesters, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene copolymer bitumen, and chlorinated polyethylene. The predominantly used polymer is polypropylene, occupying approximately 55.5% of the total geotextiles manufactured globally. This is attributed to its multiple advantages like cost-effectiveness, flexural strength, and low coefficient and chemical reactions.
The analysts forecast the global geotextiles market to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global geotextiles market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• ROW
The report, Global Geotextiles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Fibertex Nonwovens
• GSE Environmental
• Koninklijke Ten Cate
• Leggett & Platt
• Low & Bonar
Other prominent vendors
• Technical Absorbents
• L & M Supply
• Novintiss
• Mattex Geosynthetics
• Carthage Mills
Market driver
• Rising concerns regarding soil erosion
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• UV degradation of polypropylene
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing importance for natural fiber geotextiles
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global geotextiles market by type
• Global non-woven geotextiles market
• Global woven geotextiles market
• Global knitted geotextiles market
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global geotextiles market by application
• Global geotextiles market by road construction
• Global geotextiles market by erosion control
• Global geotextiles market by drainage
• Global geotextiles market by others
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
• Global geotextiles market by geography
• Geotextiles market in APAC
• Geotextiles market in North America
• Geotextiles market in Europe
• Geotextiles market in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Growing importance for natural fiber geotextiles
• Increasing cases of M&A
• Increasing development of new technologies
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
