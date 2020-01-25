Global Geotextiles Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2021

Geotextiles are fiber-based textiles, which are manufactured with polymers such as polyamide, polyesters, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene copolymer bitumen, and chlorinated polyethylene. The predominantly used polymer is polypropylene, occupying approximately 55.5% of the total geotextiles manufactured globally. This is attributed to its multiple advantages like cost-effectiveness, flexural strength, and low coefficient and chemical reactions.

The analysts forecast the global geotextiles market to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global geotextiles market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• ROW

The report, Global Geotextiles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

• Fibertex Nonwovens

• GSE Environmental

• Koninklijke Ten Cate

• Leggett & Platt

• Low & Bonar

Other prominent vendors

• Technical Absorbents

• L & M Supply

• Novintiss

• Mattex Geosynthetics

• Carthage Mills

Market driver

• Rising concerns regarding soil erosion

Market challenge

• UV degradation of polypropylene

Market trend

• Growing importance for natural fiber geotextiles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global geotextiles market by type

• Global non-woven geotextiles market

• Global woven geotextiles market

• Global knitted geotextiles market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global geotextiles market by application

• Global geotextiles market by road construction

• Global geotextiles market by erosion control

• Global geotextiles market by drainage

• Global geotextiles market by others

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Global geotextiles market by geography

• Geotextiles market in APAC

• Geotextiles market in North America

• Geotextiles market in Europe

• Geotextiles market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing importance for natural fiber geotextiles

• Increasing cases of M&A

• Increasing development of new technologies

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

