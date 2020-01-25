Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2021

Hepatitis B diagnostic tests include HBV serologic tests, molecular deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests, histology tests, and laboratory tests. HBV serologic tests involve the measurement of antigens and antibodies. Hepatitis C diagnostic tests include anti-HCV serologic test, HCV recombinant immunoblot assay (RIBA) antibody test, and HCV molecular ribonucleic acid (RNA) testing. Anti-HCV is the serologic test used for screening.

The analysts forecast the global hepatitis B and C diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hepatitis B and C diagnostics market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of immunodiagnostics and nucleic acid test (NAT) instruments and consumables to hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutes.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Abbott Diagnostics

• Roche Diagnostics

• Siemens Healthcare

• QIAGEN

Other prominent vendors

• Affymetrix

• Allele Biotechnology

• Axis-Shield

• Becton Dickinson

• bioMérieux

• Cepheid

• Chembio Diagnostics

• DiaMetra

• DiaSorin

• Enzo Life Sciences

• Hologic

• ImmunoDX

• MedMira

• OraSure Technologies

• Quest Diagnostics

• Quidel

• Randox Laboratories

• Vela Diagnostics

• Vital Diagnostics

• ZEUS Scientific

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Hepatitis B and C diagnostics: An overview

• Hepatitis B disease overview

• Hepatitis C disease overview

PART 05: Reimbursement scenario: An overview

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global hepatitis B and C diagnostics market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by procedure

• Immunodiagnostics

• Immunofluorescence

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Global hepatitis B and C immunodiagnostics market overview

• NAT

• Global hepatitis B and C NAT market overview

PART 08: Market segmentation by disease

• Hepatitis B

• Global hepatitis B diagnostics market overview

• Hepatitis C

• Global hepatitis C diagnostics market overview

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Market drivers

• Growing demand for molecular diagnostics in the diagnosis of HBV and HCV

• Strategies of healthcare organizations toward simplifying the diagnostic process

• Rising demand for POC diagnostics

• Increase in demand for automation and system integration

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

• Presence of high undiagnosed individuals

• Limited detection capability and complexity of assays

• Regulatory and reimbursement hurdles limit the adoption rate

• Limitations of closed systems

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Advent of immunosensors in the HBV and HCV diagnostic tests

• Paradigm shift toward the use of hepatitis C core antigen test

• High demand for biomarker-based tests

PART 15: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued

