Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Top Manufacturers with Type Like Solventborne, Solventless, Waterborne, Revenue (Value) and Market Share and Forecast to 2025 – H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel, 3M

Global Laminating Adhesives Market report is a comprehensive study on how the current state is for Chemical and Materials market. This report provides a thorough synopsis for the Laminating Adhesives industry. It includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends and uses SWOT analysis. The report gives a deep knowledge about laminating adhesives Market and shows the important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, merges and research in the Chemical and Materials industry. This report provides the forecast for the years 2019 to 2024.

The Global Laminating Adhesives Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laminating adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global laminating adhesives market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the laminating adhesives market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Top countries covered in this report are:

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

The Global Laminating Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 4961.21 million by 2025, from USD 2004.64 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.6.% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Companies:

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M

Flint Group

ARKIMA GROUP Inc.

Coim Group

Morchem

DIC CORPORATION

CHEMLINE INDIA LTD

Vimasco Corporation.

D. DAVIS BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company and others.

The Dow Chemical Company has launched new laminating adhesive “Adcote 102A” adhesive. It contain polyester component of a two-component laminating adhesive. Adcote 102A have various substance including cellophane, treated polyolefin, polyester, polyamide, aluminium foil, metallized and PVDC coated materials, and the treated heat sealable layers of co-extrusions.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of end use manufacturing bases

Technological innovations

Growth of new laminating adhesive products is expected to strengthen the growth of laminating adhesive Stringent government regulations

Increasing environmental concerns

Market Segmentation:

Based on type

Solventborne

Solventless

Waterborne and others.

On the basis of application

Flexible packaging

Industrial applications

Automotive applications

On the basis of geography

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

