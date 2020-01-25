Global Metal Casting Market Useful Research Conclusions, Business Plans, Strategies With Forecast To 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Metal Casting Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Metal casting is a manufacturing process where a solid is melted, heated to proper temperature (sometimes treated to modify its chemical composition), and is poured into a mold made of sand, metal or ceramic, which contains it in the proper shape during solidification.

All major metals can be cast. The most common are iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys. The methods of metal casting include conventional molding processes, precision molding processes, chemically bonded sand molding processes and innovative molding and casting processes.

Metal castings are used in cars, trucks, planes, trains, mining and construction equipment, oil wells, kitchen appliances, pipes, toys, space shuttle, wind turbines, nuclear plants, tanks, bombs, and more.

Global metal casting production was led by China, the US and India in 2015. China was the top global producer, with 46.5 million tons from 26000 plants, followed by the US, which produced 12.5 million tons from 1978 plants, and India, with 10.2 million tons from 4 500 plants.

The forth to tenth respectively are Japan 5.7 million tons, Germany 5.3 million tons, Russia 4.7 million tons, Brazil 2.8 million tons, Korea 2.6 million tons, Italy 2.0 million tons, France 1.8 million tons. The production of ten larger countries accounted for more than 85 percent of total production in the world.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : ThyssenKrupp, Weichai, Alcoa, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Hitachi Metals, ZYNP, Amsted Industries Inc, Grede Holdings, Georg Fischer

Key Segment by Type : Gray Iron, Ductile Iron, Malleable Iron, Steel, Alloy

Key Segment by Application : Machinery & Equipment, Motor Vehicles, Pipe & Fitting, Valves, Pumps & Compressors, Railroad Equipment, Other

