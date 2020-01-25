Global Mobile Point-of-Sale Market Outlook, Growth, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study Intuit Inc., Recruit Holdings, Oracle Corp., Square Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development, First Data Corp, Bixolon, iZettle AB, PAX Technology, VeriFone Systems, PayPal Holdings, Dspread Technology, Posiflex Technology, Citizen Systems Europe, Ingenico and Zebra Technologies Corp..

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Scope of Report:

To analyze global Mobile Point-of-Sale status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Point-of-Sale development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

