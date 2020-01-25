Global Sodium Aluminate Key Players, Product, Application Segment Analysis Estimate To Market Evolution

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Sodium Aluminate Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Sodium aluminate is a kind of inorganic compound and an important chemical commodity. The existing forms include solid and liquid. Sodium aluminate has broad range of uses. Major applications include use in water and wastewater treatment applications, in papermaking, surface treatment in titanium dioxide manufacturing applications, as a raw material in zeolite and catalyst manufacturing, and as additives in cement and concrete, etc.

The technical barriers of sodium aluminate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Finland and USA. The key companies in sodium aluminate market include Kemira, GEO, Usalco, Lier Chemical, Tongjie Chemical, Hangzhou Yunhe, Holland Company, Nordisk Aluminat, and Carus Group.

Sodium aluminate is widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry within the scope of the globe, rapidly spread of paper making industry, cement, concrete and titanium dioxide industry, and many others. In 2015，sodium aluminate for water treatment and papermaking application occupied more than 52% of total amount. The expansion of the application in water and wastewater treatment industry and other industrial consumption is driving the market growth, and resulting in supporting the growth of this market over forecast period. Sodium aluminate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Kemira, GEO, Usalco, Lier Chemical, Tongjie Chemical, Hangzhou Yunhe, Holland Company, Nordisk Aluminat, Carus Group, GAC Chemical

Key Segment by Type : Solid Sodium Aluminate, Liquid Sodium Aluminate

Key Segment by Application : Paper Industry, Water Treatment, Cement Additives, Titanium Dioxide Industry

