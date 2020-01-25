Global Sports Beverages Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Global Sports Beverages Market
This report studies the global Sports Beverages market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports Beverages market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
PepsiCo
Coca-Cola
RedBull
Elixia
Wahaha
Pocari Sweat
Robust
Vita Coco
Uni-President
Watsons
Ovaltine
Tenwow
Suntory
Dr Pepper
HAITAI
Dydo
OKF
Perrier
evian
COFFEE ROASTERS
Lotte
BiotechUSA
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Low Electrolyte
High Electrolyte
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Daily
Sports
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Sports Beverages capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Sports Beverages manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Sports Beverages Manufacturers
Sports Beverages Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Sports Beverages Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Beverages market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Sports Beverages Market Research Report 2018
1 Sports Beverages Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Beverages
1.2 Sports Beverages Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Sports Beverages Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Sports Beverages Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Low Electrolyte
1.2.3 High Electrolyte
Other
1.3 Global Sports Beverages Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sports Beverages Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Daily
1.3.3 Sports
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Sports Beverages Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Sports Beverages Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Beverages (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Sports Beverages Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Sports Beverages Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……….
7 Global Sports Beverages Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 PepsiCo
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 PepsiCo Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Coca-Cola
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Coca-Cola Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 RedBull
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 RedBull Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Elixia
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Elixia Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Wahaha
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Wahaha Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Pocari Sweat
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Pocari Sweat Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Robust
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Robust Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Vita Coco
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Vita Coco Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Uni-President
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Uni-President Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Watsons
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Watsons Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Ovaltine
7.12 Tenwow
7.13 Suntory
7.14 Dr Pepper
7.15 HAITAI
7.16 Dydo
7.17 OKF
7.18 Perrier
7.19 evian
7.20 COFFEE ROASTERS
7.21 Lotte
7.22 BiotechUSA
Continued…..
