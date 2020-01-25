Global Sports Beverages Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Sports Beverages Market

This report studies the global Sports Beverages market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports Beverages market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

RedBull

Elixia

Wahaha

Pocari Sweat

Robust

Vita Coco

Uni-President

Watsons

Ovaltine

Tenwow

Suntory

Dr Pepper

HAITAI

Dydo

OKF

Perrier

evian

COFFEE ROASTERS

Lotte

BiotechUSA

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low Electrolyte

High Electrolyte

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Daily

Sports

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sports Beverages capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Sports Beverages manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Sports Beverages Manufacturers

Sports Beverages Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sports Beverages Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Beverages market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Sports Beverages Market Research Report 2018

1 Sports Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Beverages

1.2 Sports Beverages Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Sports Beverages Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Sports Beverages Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Low Electrolyte

1.2.3 High Electrolyte

Other

1.3 Global Sports Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Beverages Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Daily

1.3.3 Sports

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Sports Beverages Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Sports Beverages Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Beverages (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Sports Beverages Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports Beverages Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global Sports Beverages Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 PepsiCo

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 PepsiCo Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Coca-Cola

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Coca-Cola Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 RedBull

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 RedBull Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Elixia

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Elixia Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Wahaha

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Wahaha Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Pocari Sweat

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Pocari Sweat Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Robust

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Robust Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Vita Coco

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Vita Coco Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Uni-President

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Uni-President Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Watsons

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Watsons Sports Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Ovaltine

7.12 Tenwow

7.13 Suntory

7.14 Dr Pepper

7.15 HAITAI

7.16 Dydo

7.17 OKF

7.18 Perrier

7.19 evian

7.20 COFFEE ROASTERS

7.21 Lotte

7.22 BiotechUSA

Continued…..

