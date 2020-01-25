Gravy Mixes Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2017 – 2027

Gravy mixes are a blend of spices and ingredients infused with vegetables and aroma and are used as an accompaniment to meals. Gravy mixes are highly preferred as ideal flavor enhancers. Manufacturers of gravy mixes offers a wide range of pack sizes ranging from single serving to family packs. Furthermore, gravy mixes consumes less time in preparation and therefore, the preference for gravy mixes is expected to grow during the forecast period as the demand for easy-to-cook products increases. Gravy mixes are preferred by many households for family gatherings and weekend dinners, as a perfect solution to eliminate the need to stand in the kitchen for long hours. The outlook for the growth of the global gravy mixes market is expected to remain largely positive during the next ten years.

Global gravy mixes market: Segmentation

The global gravy mixes market has been segmented on the basis of product origin, type, packaging type, distribution channel, and end use.

On the basis of origin, the global gravy mixes market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of product type, the global gravy mixes market has been segmented as –

Vegan Brown Mushroom Others

Non-vegan Beef Poultry Pork Others



On the basis of packaging type, the global gravy mixes market has been segmented as –

Rigid Packaging Food cans Jars

Flexible Packaging Pouches Sachets



On the basis of distribution channel, the global gravy mixes market has been segmented as –

Modern Grocery Retail Hypermarket/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Retail Specialty stores Independent grocery stores

E-retail

On the basis of end use, the global gravy mixes market has been segmented as –

Households

Commercial establishments

To cater to special dietary requirements and health conscious consumers, manufacturers of gravy mixes also produce gluten-free and low sodium content gravy mix packs.

Global gravy mixes market: Market Dynamics

The global gravy mixes market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growing demand for semi-processed and easy-to-prepare food products with a healthy balance of fresh herbs and spices. Gravy mixes are ideal for family gatherings, and therefore, are a staple in many western countries. In addition, growing penetration of retail and easy access to departmental stores in developing countries is expected to lead to the growth in sales of gravy mixes. Despite the positive outlook, one of the key factors that might possibly act as a restraint to the growth of the global gravy mixes market is that a significant population of consumers in developing countries prefer traditional spice mixes for their recipes.

Global gravy mixes market: Regional Outlook

The global gravy mixes market has been divided into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The North America gravy mixes market is anticipated to retain the leading position over the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established retail sector in the region. The Western Europe gravy mixes market is expected to follow closely. The APEJ region might witness growth in sales of gravy mixes during the next ten years. However, penetration is expected to be low due to prevalence of traditional recipes and spices for cooking. The key contributor to the growth of the gravy mixes market in the MEA region is expected to be the migrating population from foreign countries in the region.

Global gravy mixes market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global gravy mixes market are – Southeastern Mills, Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., Campbell Company of Canada, Edward & Sons., and Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc.