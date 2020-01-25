Gum Hydrocolloid Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2015-2025

Overview

The rising consumption of food products and beverages will continue boosting the use of several additives, including gum hydrocolloids. The wide presence of gum hydrocolloids in various consumable foods is on the account of the properties of the ingredient. As a functional food ingredient, gum hydrocolloid is present to provide stability and increase viscosity of an edible product. The adhesive properties of hydrocolloids enable the food product to naturally congeal the constituent ingredients. The growing consumption of processed food products is also expected to foster the demand for gum hydrocolloids. Additionally, the use of gum hydrocolloids has considerable reduced the fat content of food products. Accompanying the global trend of eating healthy and low calorie food products, the growth in the demand for gum hydrocolloids is expected to surge substantially.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-596

Gum Hydrocolloid Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global market for gum hydrocolloid will be majorly driven by the increasing consumer preferences for natural food products. The rise in consumption of natural ingredients will equally catalyse the growth in the demand for gum hydrocolloids. Besides this, the impact of R&D to enhance the gelling properties of hydrocolloid ingredients will also incite the growth in the demand for gum hydrocolloids.

Shortage of natural raw materials can be observed as a major challenge restraining the growth of the gum hydrocolloid market. The irregular supply of such raw materials will subsequently hike their prices, and increase the production costs of using gum hydrocolloids as additives. The seasonal production nature of gum hydrocolloids can also limit the usage of available raw materials and affect the growth of the global gum hydrocolloids market.

Market Segmentation

The global market for gum hydrocolloids is widely segmented on the basis of type, the function, and the applications. Based on the type of gum hydrocolloids, the market is segmented into,

Gellan gum

Guar gum

Arabic gum

Locust bean gum

Xanthan gum

The market classification on the basis of the functions includes segments such as,

Thickener agent

Gelling agent

Stabilizing agent

On the basis of the application of gum hydrocolloids, the market is further segmented into,

Confectionary

Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Products

Sauces & Dressing

Meat & Poultry Processing

Bakery

Request For [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-596

Global Gum Hydrocolloid Market: Regional Outline

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global gum hydrocolloid market. The growing consumption of processed foods and rising nutritional trends in the US and Canada will continue to drive the growth of the North American gum hydrocolloid market. The changing lifestyle and food consumption in developing countries such as China and India are also anticipated to develop the expansion of the gum hydrocolloid market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

In order to increase the consumption demand, manufacturers are aimed at inculcating scientific developments in the production techniques of gum hydrocolloids. The leading competitors in the global gum hydrocolloid market include, Cargill Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Royal DSM, and Danisco A/S, among others.