Healthcare Transportation Services Market Insights and Outlook to 2019

The Global Healthcare Transportation Services market valued at $79.43 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.2% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Piedmont Healthcare,Watts Healthcare,MTM,LogistiCare,ProHealth Care,Molina Healthcare,ARAMARK,DHL,Centene Corporation,WellMed Medical,MedSpeed,OnTime Medical Transportation,FirstGroup,Acadian,GoodFaith Medical Transportation,Force EMS,SCR,MTI America,Hope Medical Transportation,DASH

Healthcare Transportation services provide support to the patients in many ways. They provide all kind of mobility and medical transaction services from one pale to other. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation services is required for unfavorable Medicaid receivers, such as old aged, disabled, and financially backward people who are not able to access healthcare transportation services. Emergency Medical Transportation services required for people with high range of critical or life & death situation. The Patient will be provided with all medical aid and monitoring round the clock. The various end users assessed include private paying customers, hospitals, medical centers, nursing care facilities and airport shuttle.

Ridesharing is a popular option for healthcare transportation, but there are fraud and abuse risks. Many hospitals and healthcare providers are providing healthcare transportation services to the patients who require non-emergency healthcare transportation to get different healthcare services. In usual ridesharing model, large and more adaptable group of part-time drivers can boost their income when there is a demand and can shrink when there is no demand. On the other hand patients also will not miss their appointments. To maximum extent, this initiative will work out and offer benefit to the people under medical risk.

Healthcare Transportation Services Market, by Types:

Incubator

Pharmaceuticals

Mobile Treatment

Patient Transport

Healthcare Transportation Services Market, by Applications:

Private Paying Customers

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Nursing Care Facilities

Airport Shuttle

