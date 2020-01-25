Homecare Medical Devices Market to Reach Valuation USD 35.89 billion by 2025

crystalmarketresearch.com has added new research study titled, “Homecare Medical Devices Market by Product and Distribution Channels – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that The market is expected to become $35.89 billion by 2025 at a significant CAGR of 5.66%.

Top Most Leading Key Players:

Some of the major players in this market are, Chart Industries, Drive Medical, Inogen, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Invacare Corporation, Philips, Graham Field, Meyra, O2Concepts, Oxlife, Teijin and TiLite.

Market Opportunities:

The key opportunity for the players operating in homecare medical devices market lies in the development of various types of cost effective homecare devices for better assistance of the patients. Apart from that, innovative marketing strategies will further broaden the opportunities of the key players to grow significantly over the forecast period. In addition, Governments initiatives towards reimbursement policies for the homecare medical devices will further increase demand of this market, creating lucrative opportunities for growth, for the key players of this market.

Book Your Sample Copy of the Report here @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06149

Global Homecare Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product

Oxygen Treatment Equipment

Accessibility Beds

Wheelchairs

Lifts

Scooters

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Direct Distribution Channel

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Industry Outlook:

Homecare Medical Devices Market is expected to experience a steady growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The increasing geriatric population, respiratory diseases and prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) will drive the market growth in the upcoming years. The cases of immobility are a common phenomenon among the geriatric population. As a result, wheelchair technology is the most commonly used homecare device, as it solves the purpose to a large extent. For instance, as per CDC, in US, more than 17.9 million people suffer from immobility problem.

In this case, wheelchair gives a good support to these people as it allows people to move from one place to another without any kind of assistance. In addition, the device is very much cost-effective and various reimbursement policies are also associated. Moreover, increasing incidence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and respiratory conditions is also driving the market growth. The portable medical devices give support to the patient suffering from these kinds of disease at an affordable price. However, impact of direct sales through internet has reduced the number of distribution channels, owing to which number of distributers has decreased in the global homecare medical devices market. Thus, considering these drivers and challenges, the global homecare medical devices market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Ask Questions to Expertise at @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC06149

Table of Contents:

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Homecare Medical Devices Market, By Product

5. Homecare Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channels

…

Challenging Factors of Market:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Homecare Medical Devices Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Homecare Medical Devices Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

For More Discounts Offers on Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC06149

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]