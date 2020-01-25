Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market
Human Machine Interaction (HMI), also known as user interface or user interface, is a medium and dialogue interface for the transmission and exchange of information between people and computers and is an important part of the computer system.
The cloud-based HMIs are gaining popularity owing to the growing IIoT market and increasing demand for new technology by end-user industries.
In 2018, the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Machine Interaction (HMI) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Advantech
Emersion Electric
General Electric
Honeywell International
Kontron
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI)
Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Logistics
Industrial Automation
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Human Machine Interaction (HMI) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
