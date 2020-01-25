Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market

Human Machine Interaction (HMI), also known as user interface or user interface, is a medium and dialogue interface for the transmission and exchange of information between people and computers and is an important part of the computer system.

The cloud-based HMIs are gaining popularity owing to the growing IIoT market and increasing demand for new technology by end-user industries.

In 2018, the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Machine Interaction (HMI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Advantech

Emersion Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International

Kontron

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI)

Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Logistics

Industrial Automation

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Machine Interaction (HMI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI)

1.4.3 Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Logistics

1.5.4 Industrial Automation

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Advantech

12.2.1 Advantech Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.2.4 Advantech Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Advantech Recent Development

12.3 Emersion Electric

12.3.1 Emersion Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.3.4 Emersion Electric Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Emersion Electric Recent Development

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.4.4 General Electric Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell International

12.5.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.6 Kontron

12.6.1 Kontron Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.6.4 Kontron Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Kontron Recent Development

12.7 Mitsubishi Electric

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.8 Rockwell Automation

12.8.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.8.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.9 Schneider Electric

12.9.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.9.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.10 Siemens

12.10.1 Siemens Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Introduction

12.10.4 Siemens Revenue in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.11 Yokogawa Electric

Continued….

