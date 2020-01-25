Hydraulic Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.25% and Forecast to 2021

Hydraulic equipment uses pressurized fluid to perform various machinery operations. Different types of fluids, including synthetic fire-resistant, phosphate ester fire-resistant, and petroleum-based fluids are used in hydraulic equipment. An engine is used to drive the pump to pressurize the hydraulic fluid. Hydraulic equipment steps up the operational efficiency of machines. It comprises pumps, motors, valves, and cylinders.

The analysts forecast the global hydraulic equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydraulic equipment market for 2016-2020. The market size is calculated from revenue generated from sales of hydraulic equipment worldwide.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch Rexroth

• Daikin Industries

• Eaton

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Parker Hannifin

Other prominent vendors

• Bailey International

• Dongyang Mechatronics

• Feintool International

• KYB

• Moog

• Toshiba Machine

• Wipro Infrastructure Engineering

Market driver

• Growth in construction industry

Market challenge

• High maintenance cost

Market trend

• High demand for fire-resistant hydraulic fluids

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

