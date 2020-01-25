Hydraulic Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.25% and Forecast to 2021
Hydraulic equipment uses pressurized fluid to perform various machinery operations. Different types of fluids, including synthetic fire-resistant, phosphate ester fire-resistant, and petroleum-based fluids are used in hydraulic equipment. An engine is used to drive the pump to pressurize the hydraulic fluid. Hydraulic equipment steps up the operational efficiency of machines. It comprises pumps, motors, valves, and cylinders.
The analysts forecast the global hydraulic equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydraulic equipment market for 2016-2020. The market size is calculated from revenue generated from sales of hydraulic equipment worldwide.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/494856-global-hydraulic-equipment-market-2016-2020
The report, Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bosch Rexroth
• Daikin Industries
• Eaton
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Parker Hannifin
Other prominent vendors
• Bailey International
• Dongyang Mechatronics
• Feintool International
• KYB
• Moog
• Toshiba Machine
• Wipro Infrastructure Engineering
Market driver
• Growth in construction industry
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High maintenance cost
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• High demand for fire-resistant hydraulic fluids
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/494856-global-hydraulic-equipment-market-2016-2020
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global hydraulic equipment market by industrial application
• Global hydraulic equipment market by mobile application
• Global hydraulic equipment market by marine application
• Global hydraulic equipment market by aerospace application
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/413451406/hydraulic-equipment-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-5-25-and-forecast-to-2021
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
• Global hydraulic equipment market by product 2015
• Global hydraulic equipment market by product 2015-2020
• Global hydraulic equipment market by pumps and motors
• Global hydraulic equipment market by valves
• Global hydraulic equipment market by cylinder
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
• China
PART 10: Market drivers
• Mechanization of agriculture and growth in agriculture machinery market
• Growth in construction industry
• Growth in automotive industry
• Growth in machine tools market
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
• Rising preference for pneumatic equipment among end-users
• High maintenance cost
• Replacement of hydraulic applications with fully electrical systems
• Environmental regulations
• Contamination of hydraulic fluids
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
• Rising demand for fire-resistant hydraulic fluids
• Development of energy-efficient hydraulic equipment and products
• Shift from conventional fluid power system to smart electric hybrid system
PART 15: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349