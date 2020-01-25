Hydraulic Fracturing Market presents strong revenue visibility

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Overview:

The Hydraulic Fracturing Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Hydraulic Fracturing are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

Top Most Participants:

The worldwide market is commanded by oilfield specialist co-op organizations including FTS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES, LLC, Halliburton, BJ Services and Schlumberger. Other prominent players in the market are Trican Well Service Ltd, United Oilfield Services, Calfrac Well Services, Weatherford International, Superior Well Services and Cudd Energy Services.

The Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology-

Sliding Sleeve

Plug and Perf

By Material-

Resin-coated sand

Proppant

Ceramic

Sand

Others

By Application-

Tight oil

Shale gas

CBM

Tight gas

Others

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Industry Outlook:

The Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market was worth USD 37.50 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 110.68 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.43% during the forecast period.

Expanding E&P in oil and gas reserves that are unconventional particularly in the shale basins are relied upon to remain a key factor driving business sector development. Heightening demand for essential vitality in power generation, transportation, and household exercises has prompted expanded utilization of oil and gas in real economies over the globe. Significant oil and gas makers around the globe have been encountering a decrease in manufacturing levels inferable from draining customary reserves. Hydrocarbon extraction from the unusual stores has expanded manifolds utilizing horizontal drilling in blend with hydraulic fracturing procedures. Moving patterns towards creating flighty stores including tight oil, coal bed methane (CBM), tight gas, and shale is foreseen to drive pressure driven breaking market development over next couple of years. Utilization of such propelled extraction procedures has likewise helped E&P organizations to build the yield in low productive locales, for example, profound and ultra-remote oceans and the Arctic districts.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Technology

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Hydraulic Fracturing Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2012-2022

4.3.Plug and Perf

4.4.Sliding Sleeve

5.Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Material

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Hydraulic Fracturing Market Assessment and Forecast, By Material, 2012-2022

5.3.Proppant

5.4.Other Materials

6.Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Application

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Hydraulic Fracturing Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2012-2022 ($Billion)

6.3.Shale Gas

6.4.Tight Gas

6.5.Tight Oil

6.6.CBM

6.7.Other Application

Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Region

8.Asia-Pacific

9.Rest of the World

10.Company Profiles

To be continued…

Most of the future Fracturing requirement is relied upon to originate from developing economies including Russia, China, Mexico, Algeria, Brazil, and Argentina attributable to expanding horizontal drilling undertakings in flighty hydrocarbon fields. As indicated by the Energy Information Agency (EIA), E&P exercises in capricious resources, for example, tight oil and shale gas are relied upon to pick up force throughout the following couple of years. This is expected to expand consumption of traditional reserves facilitate by an additional couple of years because of the switch towards investigating substitute hydrocarbon holds. Stringent directions and security commands by different national governments and administrative bodies, for example, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) inferable from the potential natural hazard is relied upon to frustrate the business development.

