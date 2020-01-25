Hydropower Market 2014 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2023

Hydropower Market also has some restrains the main being environmental hazards, that are caused due to damming of water & changing the flow of water, which in turn causes change in the ecosystem prevailing in that region. The initial cost incurred in building Hydropower plant to high, also the market gets affected when a drought like situation arises.

Market Overview:

Hydropower also referred to as water power is the power generated by harnessing the energy of fast running water or falling water. Hydropower use is growing as it a clean, reliable & affordable power source. The use of Hydropower is also on rise as many economies are in the run of meeting the carbon reduction goals laid down in the Paris Agreement. Many economies are also taking steps to preserve environment by making use of renewable energy sources. Rising cost of fossil fuels is also one of the driving factors for Hydropower Market. The water stored for generation of Hydropower has benefits like flood control, drinking water supply, aquaculture & tourism, irrigation, navigation, etc. Some other factors that are turning out to be driving agents are; low operation & maintenance cost, long operating life & high power output.

Top Key Players:

The leading players in the Hydropower Market are Metso, China Three Gorges Corporation, RusHydro, ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH, Agder Energi, General Electric, ABB India Limited, Voith, Georgia Power, Alfa Laval, Hydro-Québec and China Yangtze Power.

Segment Overview:

By Capacity:

Micro and Pico Hydropower

Mini Hydropower

Small Hydropower

Large Hydropower

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Industry Outlook:

The Hydropower Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Developing focus toward implementation of renewable energy integration combined with its wide applications extend including water supply for water system and surge control will drive the hydropower market development. Unstable costs of fossil fuel alongside measures towards energy security will additionally supplement the business. According to World Energy Council, power produced through hydropower represented 71% of the worldwide sustainable energy in 2015. High capacity usage factor, low cost and simplicity of lattice equality are certain parameters which will empower worldwide hydropower market estimate.

