Industrial Ethernet Cables 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.31% and Forecast to 2021

Cabling is the passive infrastructure of industrial Ethernet. It is vital to maintaining reliable transmission of critical data over industrial networks for most manufacturing processes. As a wide variety of industrial Ethernet cables are now available, the choice of cable depends on environmental conditions and system life expectancy. Ethernet-based protocols like PROFINET and Ethernet/IP are being increasingly incorporated in automation technologies, such as a programmable logic controller (PLC) communication and industrial robots.

The analysts forecast the global industrial Ethernet cables market to grow at a CAGR of 17.31% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial Ethernet cables market for 2016-2020. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors operating in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Belden
• General Cable
• Nexans
• SAB Brockskes
• Siemon

Other prominent vendors
• Alpha Wire
• Anixter
• B&B Electronics
• Biadi
• Datafield India
• Fastlink
• Gore
• Harting
• Hitachi Cable
• L-com
• Panduit
• Polycab
• Premium-Line Systems
• Prysmian Group
• Rockwell Automation
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• TE Connectivity
• Teldor Cables an

Market driver
• Need for single cabling for both power and data transmission
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Increased preference for wireless technology
Market challenge
• Increased preference for wireless technology

Market trend
• Increased availability of industrial Ethernet cable testers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Market definition
• Market segmentation
• Report assumptions
• Key vendors in the market

PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by protocol
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for Ethernet/IP
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for PROFINET
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for EtherCAT
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for Modbus TCP/IP
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for Powerlink
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for SERCOS III

PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for factory floor
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for machines
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for control rooms

PART 08: Market segmentation by type
• Market overview
PART 09: Market segmentation by data transmission rate
• Market overview

PART 10: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market in process industries
• Global industrial Ethernet cables market in discrete industries

PART 11: Geographical segmentation
• Industrial Ethernet cables market by geography
• Industrial Ethernet cables market in EMEA
• Industrial Ethernet cables market in Americas
• Industrial Ethernet cables market in APAC

PART 12: Market drivers
PART 13: Impact of drivers
PART 14: Market challenges
PART 15: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 16: Market trends
PART 17: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued

