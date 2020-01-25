Industrial Ethernet Cables 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.31% and Forecast to 2021

Cabling is the passive infrastructure of industrial Ethernet. It is vital to maintaining reliable transmission of critical data over industrial networks for most manufacturing processes. As a wide variety of industrial Ethernet cables are now available, the choice of cable depends on environmental conditions and system life expectancy. Ethernet-based protocols like PROFINET and Ethernet/IP are being increasingly incorporated in automation technologies, such as a programmable logic controller (PLC) communication and industrial robots.

The analysts forecast the global industrial Ethernet cables market to grow at a CAGR of 17.31% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial Ethernet cables market for 2016-2020. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors operating in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Belden

• General Cable

• Nexans

• SAB Brockskes

• Siemon

Other prominent vendors

• Alpha Wire

• Anixter

• B&B Electronics

• Biadi

• Datafield India

• Fastlink

• Gore

• Harting

• Hitachi Cable

• L-com

• Panduit

• Polycab

• Premium-Line Systems

• Prysmian Group

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• TE Connectivity

• Teldor Cables an

Market driver

• Need for single cabling for both power and data transmission

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increased preference for wireless technology

Market challenge

• Increased preference for wireless technology

Market trend

• Increased availability of industrial Ethernet cable testers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Market definition

• Market segmentation

• Report assumptions

• Key vendors in the market

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by protocol

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for Ethernet/IP

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for PROFINET

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for EtherCAT

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for Modbus TCP/IP

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for Powerlink

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for SERCOS III

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for factory floor

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for machines

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market for control rooms

PART 08: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

PART 09: Market segmentation by data transmission rate

• Market overview

PART 10: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market in process industries

• Global industrial Ethernet cables market in discrete industries

PART 11: Geographical segmentation

• Industrial Ethernet cables market by geography

• Industrial Ethernet cables market in EMEA

• Industrial Ethernet cables market in Americas

• Industrial Ethernet cables market in APAC

PART 12: Market drivers

PART 13: Impact of drivers

PART 14: Market challenges

PART 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 16: Market trends

PART 17: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued

