Investors and Manufacturers Weighing on Growth Opportunities in the Self-driving Cars Market by 2019-2025

Automatic/Self Driving Car is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input. Autonomous vehicles feel their surroundings with such techniques as radar, lidar, GPS, Odometry, and computer vision. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage.

Currently, the self-driving car has not yet entered in the commercial production, and in short time, the production volume will don’t have great improvement; in 2025, the total production is about 100 K Unit, and USA will be the largest production region, because the USA’s law has more compatible than other region and the government support the self-driving cars than other regions.

The future of the self-driving cars depends on the technology and downstream customers’ acceptance and the sales price; Currently, for the technology, the technology is far from mature and has some accidents; for the acceptance, the consumers can not accept that the hands leave from the steering wheel, for the price, the price is far from acceptance of ordinary consumer due the high price of radar.

The self-driving car can be divided into the passenger car and commercial car, in the application, it can be divided into the home use and commercial use; in the commercial use, it mainly means logistics, for the home use, it has great relationship with the carnet;

In our opinion, when the price and technology problems have been solved, the self-driving car will have great improvement and the accident and death toll will have great decrease.

The global Self-driving Cars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-driving Cars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-driving Cars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

