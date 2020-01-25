IV Bags Market Report by Top Key Players: B.Braun, Baxter, Hospira, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Wipak Group : QY Research

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–1/30/2019: The research report covers the leading companies in the global IV Bags market such as B.Braun, Baxter, Hospira, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Wipak Group, Technoflex, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sippex, Polycine GmbH, Kraton Corporation, The Metrix Company, Medicopack, Macopharma SA, Haemotronic, Renolit Solmed, Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited, Alfa Laboratories, Qosina Corporation. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

This comparative analysis presents current industry situations that gives the crystal clear picture of the global IV Bags market to the clients. The thorough database which has given in this report help the customers to get detail information about the competitors. It is the most significant factor in any report to provide client/s information and QY Research committedly follows this basic principle of the market research industry.

This report studies the IV Bag market including flex plastics bag, semi-rigid IV Bags, glass bottles.

In the last several years, global market of IV Bags developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.4%. In 2017, global revenue of IV Bags is nearly 1475 M USD; the actual sales are about 15500 M Unit.

The global average price of IV Bags is in the decreasing trend, from 104 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 95 USD/K Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The global IV Bags market is valued at 16700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 29500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IV Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IV Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Flex Plastic IV Bags

Semi-rigid IV Bags

Glass Bottles

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

