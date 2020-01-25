Latin America IOT Sensors Market Up To 2025 : n-depth Analysis By Demand, Key Manufacturers, Industry Growth, Various Types, Applications, Trend & Forecast

Latin America is witnessing a robust growth in technology owing to its strong economic climate. IoT technology, along with sensors, is a leading contributor to the fourth industrial revolution and is unavoidably becoming a part of every individual’s life. Many industries in the region such as retail, entertainment among others have initiated integrating the IoT technology for easy monitoring, and an increasing number of enterprises are establishing a career in upcoming years in the IoT sensor world. The Latin America IOT Sensors Market applications in wireless/ automatic communication systems dominates the wired systems in commercial sector application such as smart farming system, environmental monitoring, smart parking, metering systems and many other applications.

Provincially, the report looks into the past performance of the market in developed regions such as North America and Europe, as well as emerging economic powers such as Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and India. The steady support to the medical sector in developed regions is likely to enable their steady dominance in the Latin America IOT Sensors Market in the coming years, but the growing acknowledgment of the high volume of unmet demand in emerging regions has driven the sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan, notwithstanding other dynamic economies in the region such as South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

For Instance, agricultural industry offers 3.71 percent to Mexico GDP with the help of IoT sensor to measure temperature, humidity and air pollution conditions that automatically optimizes greenhouse conditions on a large scale, thereby helping them to maximize crop yields.

The rapid growth of IoT sensors is visible due to wide advancements of technology in Latin America, as its useful for measuring and monitoring temperature, humidity and air pollution conditions.

In May 2018, ABB launched its first complete digital solution for low-voltage power. This provided the step-change for energy management which is required by industry. This helped the company to expand by helping customers at some points such as cut power costs, increase uptime and improve their return on investment

Market Restraint:

GROWING CONCERN ABOUT DATA SECURITY

Although the technology for IoT sensor is available from many years, but over the last few years, it has evolved into an entire ecosystem. In today’s scenario, it’s quite common for mobile devices, vehicles, home appliances and sensors to be connected to the web. The most immediate problem facing businesses trying to take advantage of the wealth of information provided through the IoT is the lack of adequate infrastructure.

One of the major challenges that the enterprises are facing is to ensure the complete safety of the data. In order to shorten timescales and reduce the overall costs, the firms adopt cloud technology that furthers leads to high risks of data security.

The important threat related to the industrial products security and data sovereignty, for the manufacturing process, requires careful enforcement and management in the different industrial sectors. Government needs to emphasize on privacy of IoT sensor user and put concerns about the myriad of smart data collection devices and breaches in security which will have a knock-on the effect of privacy.

On May 2, 2018, ARM declared that its Cortex-M35P chip will provide specification in both software isolation safeguards and anti-tampering. The Cortex-M family of chips is built with the power of IoT-style devices; however, this chip is best in prolific chipset family that resists physical attacks.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES :-

GOVERNMENT INTIATIVES TOWARDS IOT APPLICATIONS

Although the innovation cost is more, still many of the industries are still innovating them, and this number is enhancing day by day. This deployment of IoT sensor is rapidly catching up worldwide.

The emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are boosting with the installations of IoT sensors. The manufacturing has put focus on expanding its market in the Latin America especially in the field of IoT enabled sensor. Nowadays government focuses on improving the society into smart cities for those reason it needs Public safety organizations which are challenged to low cost, improved response time, reduced crime and managed natural disasters and extreme weather.

The government emphasizes on providing government agencies which are interested to apply for IoT in order to improve their business environment or reduce the burden on businesses while simultaneously increasing compliances. On the downside, very few IoT initiatives have been scaled beyond pilots, the business models to sustain IoT infrastructure are under-developed, and the policy landscape is woefully inadequate. There’s a significant potential but it requires systematic, informed work by the government, private sector, and civil society.

The opportunities lies in areas that are driving IoT hardware and software adoption with industrial and government support, and it shows no signs of lowering down. For instance, it estimates that the number of connected devices in use will focus on 38 billion units by 2020, a 285 per cent rise in since 2015.

When the appropriate considerations are made in the design process, an IoT sensor can have a positive influence on the overall reliability of the equipment involved. Long-lasting sensors have different applications which can equal a substantial cost saving with the reduction in downtime and man-hours as well as a reduction in waste management in food and beverages.

MARKET CHALLENGES

LACK OF ATTENUATION AND BANDWIDTH

The Latin America IoT sensors deployment is enhancing rapidly, in many cases the lack of bandwidth connectivity is fluctuating, for this reason organization and authorities require ensuring that the investment in solutions will bring a long-term financial benefit and operability. Whilst there has been rapid adoption of smartphones in the region, remote areas can sometimes offer only limited power networks. For agricultural IoT deployments, where networks are required to cover hectares of connectivity, farmland greenhouses, and power issues need to be addressed.

It depends upon the accessibility of latest technology cloud services, as its IPv4 or IPV6. The rapid and enormous proliferation of smart mobile devices on the Internet, broadband and cloud services, have already shattered the available IP addresses in its current Internet Protocol, IPv4. The new Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) spreads the IPv4 address space from 32 bits to 128 bits (340 undecillion or 340 trillion), which should be enough for the upcoming years.

For instance, Chile used the online banking in some of the region where, 53% of the users carry out the service of banking in digital platforms. In fact, the number of percentages of Chilean internet users makes purchase through online and nearly 30% and 44 % book their vacations on the internet.

The bandwidth length is growing in comparison to previous years, and it is enabling the technologies for automation and digitalization of production processes as the Internet of things. The roadmap of IoT is developed in 2014 in Mexico where it is represents the robust productive chain, better logistics and supply chain due to no attenuation in the services of bandwidth.

Market Trends

On the basis of sensor type the market is segmented into sixteen notable segments Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Touch Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Occupancy Sensors,CO2 Sensors, Light Sensors and RADAR Sensors.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into two notable segments Wired and Wireless.

On the basis of vertical into three notable segments consumer, commercial and industrial.

