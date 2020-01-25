Liquid Detergent Chemicals 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.73% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global liquid detergent chemicals market for 2016-2020. For the purpose of arriving at the market size, the study considers the revenue generated from the sales of liquid detergent chemicals by manufacturers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Central and South America

• North America

• ROW

• Western Europe

The report, Global Liquid Detergent Chemicals Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF SE

• Clariant International AG

• Novozymes A/S

Other prominent vendors

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Akzo Nobel

• Ashland

• Dow

• Dupont

• Evonik

• Huntsman

• Kao, Solvay

• Stepan

Market driver

• Growing demand for multi-functional ingredients from formulators

Market challenge

• Declining consumption of phosphate-based builders

Market trend

• Strong R&D in fabric softeners segment

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Vendor segmentation

• Common currency conversion rates

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Global liquid detergent chemicals market

• Market size and forecast by revenue

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Overview

• Global liquid detergent surfactants market

• Global liquid detergent enzymes market

• Global liquid detergent builders market

• Global liquid detergent fabric softeners market

• Global liquid detergent fragrances market

• Global liquid detergent soil release polymers and anti-redeposition agents market

• Global liquid detergent processing aids market

• Global liquid detergent dye transfer inhibitors market

• Global liquid detergent microbial control chemicals market

• Global liquid detergent optical brighteners market

• Global liquid detergent chemicals market by product type: Summary

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key vendor ranking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued