Long-term Care Software Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2027

In past few years, long-term care software has gained an enormous interest due to improvement in the quality and safety of medication treatment. The rising need for healthcare IT solution to increase the work efficiency of long-term care facilities is the major factor contributing to the growing demand for long-term care software. Various government initiatives across the globe to curtail the increasing healthcare cost is the factor which is fueling the growth of the long-term care software market. Multiple applications of long-term care software such as the long-term care software analyze millions of data records and quickly spot potential issues before they become problems, and it enables mental health providers to manage remote patient video conferencing, scheduling, and messaging are playing a crucial role in the rapid adoption of long-term care software.

Long-term care software solutions are fully-integrated electronic health record, billing and business intelligence solution which enables healthcare facilities to improve resident care, maintain compliance and manage multiple levels with the single software solution. Popular features of long-term care software include centralized database, and user-friendly graphic user interface are the factors which are supporting the rapid adoption of long-term care software.

Global Long-term Care Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The digitalization in healthcare technology is the primary factor which is driving the growth of long-term care software market. Also, changing healthcare infrastructure, shortage of medical staff and adoption of technological solutions in the healthcare institutions is the key growth driver of the long-term care software market. Moreover, limited healthcare specialists and different initiatives taken by the government bodies worldwide to reduce the medical cost are fueling the growth of long-term care software market.

Apart from this, the increase in the number of healthcare organizations and the increasing usage of mobile devices in the healthcare organizations are the major factors which are fueling the growth of the long-term care software market.

Challenges

The high cost of software maintenance is the primary factor which may hinder the growth of the long-term care software market in the near future. Also, the unwillingness of the traditional long-term care providers to adopt new software is one of the major factors which hampers the growth of the long-term care software market in the near future.

Global Long-term Care Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Long-term Care Software market on the basis of major delivery modes:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation of Long-term Care Software market on the basis of end-users:

Home Healthcare Agencies

Nursing Homes

Hospice care facilities provider

Global Long-term Care Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in long-term care software market are: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Solutions, Omnicare, Inc., Omnicell, Inc., HealthMEDX, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Optimus EMR, Inc., PointClickCare, MatrixCare, and SigmaCare.