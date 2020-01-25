WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Managed Print Services (MPS) Market – 2019” research report to its database

MPS help in analyzing printing needs, reduce the number of local printers, replace the inefficient devices, automate the supply delivery, manage remote printing operation, and gains predictability.

Multi-Function Peripherals (MFPs) and regular printers are the two devices on the network that regularly handle and store a certain amount of complex business content. Security is the major concern associated with this business content. There are various risks associated with unsecured multi-function products and printers. These printers have frequent access to the internet, email, enterprise content management systems and cloud-based document repositories.

In 2018, the global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Managed Print Services (MPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Print Services (MPS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Samsung Electronics

Lexmark Corporation

Xerox Corporation

HP

Ricoh

Konica Minolta

Canon

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premises

Cloud based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer goods

Telecom & IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On Premises

1.4.3 Cloud based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Industrial Manufacturing

1.5.7 Retail & Consumer goods

1.5.8 Telecom & IT

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size

2.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Managed Print Services (MPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Managed Print Services (MPS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Managed Print Services (MPS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Lexmark Corporation

12.2.1 Lexmark Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction

12.2.4 Lexmark Corporation Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Lexmark Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Xerox Corporation

12.3.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction

12.3.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development

12.4 HP

12.4.1 HP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction

12.4.4 HP Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HP Recent Development

12.5 Ricoh

12.5.1 Ricoh Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed Print Services (MPS) Introduction

12.5.4 Ricoh Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) Business (2014-2019)

Continued …

