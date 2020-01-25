Medical Device Cleaning Market Player Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2025

Medical Device Cleaning accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global medical device cleaning market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global medical device cleaning market consists of detergents and disinfectants which is utilized for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, veterinary applications and for human health. It is basically used for the purpose of performance and safety concern. Some of the major players operating in global medical device cleaning market are

3M (U.S.)

Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.)

Ruhof Corporation (U.S.)

STERIS plc (U.S.)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Ecolab (U.S.)

Cantel Medical (U.S.)

Metrex Research, LLC (U.S.)

BODE Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.)

Oro Clean Chemie AG (Switzerland)

Biotrol (U.S.)

G9 Chemicals Ltd. (U.K.)

Pharmax Limited (U.S.)

Simaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

The global medical device cleaning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes medical device cleaning market shares for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. this analysis report focuses on varied levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles, that along comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; rising and high-growth segments of the medical device cleaning market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

On the basis of process, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into

Presoak

Manual cleaning

Automatic cleaning

Disinfection

Disinfectant held the largest market share due to its increasing demands and effectiveness towards high-level disinfectants and & sterilization for heat-sensitive instruments. Automatic cleaning is expected with highest CAGR in forecast period.

On the basis of type, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into

Enzymatic

Non-enzymatic detergent

On the basis of application, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into

Surgical instruments

Endoscope

Ultrasound probe

In 2016, surgical instruments accounted the largest market share because of more number of surgeries, rise in geriatric population and growing of HAIs and chronic diseases. Endoscope segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinic

Diagnostic centers

On the basis of geography, global medical device cleaning market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increase in geriatric population

Rise in healthcare expenditure

Growth in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

Focusing more on disinfection and sterilization

Rising preference of single use instruments

Insights of the Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Medical Device Cleaning across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Medical Device Cleaning market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

