Metal Casing Market Driver, Trend Forecast and Analysis by Product, Application and Region to 2025

Metal Casing is a kind of casing used on the electronic equipment. Metal casing is mainly produced from aluminum and magnesium alloy. In this report, metal casing mainly refers to the metal casing used in Mobile phone, Ultrabook, Tablet, Digital camera, Wearable device, Movable power source and so on. Metal casing market kept growing in recent years. As many mobile phones manufacturers publish mobile phones with metal casing, metal casing market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into metal casing industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in China and TaiwanViewed from the demand side, the current demand for metal casing product is growing. At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Main manufacturers in the market are Catcher, Foxconn, Waffer, Ju Teng, Pegatron etc.

The global Metal Casing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Metal Casing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Casing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Catcher

Foxconn

Waffer

Ju Teng

Pegatron

Dynacast

Everwin Precision

Dongguan Janus

Victory Precision

Tongda Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stamping

Die Casting

Extrusion/ CNC

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

Ultrabook

Tablet

Digital Camera

