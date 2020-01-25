Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2016-2026

Mobile enterprise application development platform is an integrated development environment that provides tools, and client/server middleware for creating and managing mobile applications. These platform addresses the challenges of mobile application development related to diverse sets of devices, platforms, networks, and users. Mobile enterprise application development platforms allows easier integration of mobile applications with the features and capabilities of mobile devices. It interfaces with client management server and backend infrastructure to provide high visibility and control via web-based console over the entire network. This makes it easy for the businesses to centrally manage devices and applications, install and update mobile software over the entire company network.

Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform Brings Following Capabilities for Mobile Software

Complete Integrated Development Environment

Support for Design, Develop, Test, Deploy, and Manage Mobile Applications

Run-Time Middleware Server to Handle Back-End Systems of the Enterprises

Robust Security Capabilities

Local and Remote Data Handling Capability

Ability to Integrate External Devices like Credit Card Readers, Scanners, Printers etc.

Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and mobility amongst the enterprises are driving the growth of the market. Enterprises around the world are aiming at creating agile platforms and increase their mobility capabilities. Mobile devices and applications are changing the way enterprises interact with their processes, customers, and employees. An important element in any mobility adoption process is the platform that host the mobile application. Enterprise need to select a platform which provides an optimum mix of features and security.

However, mobile enterprise application development platforms are in-house software, and therefore requires in-house expertise for development, maintenance, and troubleshooting. This means higher cost in training and personnel, and recruiting mobile enterprise application development platform experts. Moreover, expenses towards licensing, maintaining mobile enterprise application development platforms are significant thus, restraining its adoption across enterprises with limited financial resources..

Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform Market: Segmentation

Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform market on the basis of Deployment Model:

On-Premises:

On-Premises mobile enterprise application development platform are deployed the computers in the premises an organization using the software as against at remote facility such as remote servers..

Hosted :

Hosted mobile enterprise application development platform are provided by cloud service providers. In hosted environments, cost associated with mobile enterprise application development platform is relatively low.

Regional Overview

In North America, enterprise mobility is the top priority for the business enterprises to stay ahead in the competitive business environment. Due to this business organizations are increasingly deploying the mobile enterprise application development platforms.

In China, enterprise mobility is becoming one of the top technology issues for enterprises. SMEs are expected to propel the market growth in this region. While in India, most of the business organizations are still reluctant to adopt enterprise mobility solutions due to security related concerns.

Huge spending by business enterprises in middleware software is driving the growth of the market in Europe. U.K. and Germany, and Italy are major players in the middleware software market, and are expected to drive mobile enterprise application development market in this region.

Limited resources with the early stage startups is inhibiting the growth of market in Latin America and Middle East Africa regions. However, with the advent of cost effective cloud solutions, the market is expected to observe substantial growth during the forecast period.

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MobileIron, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Apple Inc. are some of the major players of the market.

