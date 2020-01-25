Moldable Ear Plugs Market is projected to Grow Substantially by 2025

Moldable earplugs are putty-like and generally made of either silicone putty, or wax with cotton fibers embedded. These can be reused a number of times, until the oils from your hands and skin degrade their tackiness or the plugs otherwise become dirty. Moldable earplugs are a good choice for those who cannot wear other types of earplugs; these plugs are extremely comfortable to wear, as they conform to each unique ear shape. Moldable ear plugs are also an excellent choice when you need to keep water out of your or your children’s ears. They are safe and easy to use, and because moldable earplugs are not as effective in blocking sound, your kids are more likely to hear you when you yell at them in the pool. There are two basic categories of moldable ear plugs: moldable silicone ear plugs, and moldable wax ear plugs.

Moldable Ear Plugs market by volume, which measures output worldwide, was expected to reach 87.34 M Pairs in 2016 with an increase of 16.02% from its year-earlier level.

An estimated one-third of the all impaired hearing cases are related to noise exposure. Occupational noise exposure is the one of the most common causes of noise induced hearing loss in the U.S. Specifically, increasing number of workers at construction or manufacturing site and increasing adoption of hearing control devices in developed regions to boost growth of the hearing protection market. Noise-induced hearing loss is one of the prominent diseases in the U.S. and the second-largest self-reported occupational illness or injury. Though Asia Pacific is characterized by low awareness regarding hearing protection, the hearing protection market in region is expected to witness significant growth in the near future.

The global Moldable Ear Plugs market is valued at 53 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Moldable Ear Plugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Moldable Ear Plugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

