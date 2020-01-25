Newborn Screening Market is expected to be USD 11.14 billion by 2023

crystalmarketresearch.com has added new research study titled, “Newborn Screening Market By Product, Technology And Test- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, states that The Newborn Screening Market was worth USD 0.58 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.49 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.14% during the forecast period.

Highlights:

The Newborn Screening Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Newborn Screening are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

Top Most Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo, PerkinElmer, Covidien Ltd, Waters Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Applied Biosystems/MDS Sciex J.V.

Book Your Sample Copy of the Report here @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC05766

The Newborn Screening Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Reagents

Instruments

By Technology:

Pulse oximetry

DNA assay

Tandem mass spectrometry

Enzyme based assay

Electrophoresis

Others

By Test Type:

CCHD

Dry blood spot test

Hearing screen

Market Outlook:

Developing neonatal populace base, rising instances of congenital diseases in newborns, ideal government programs and enactments, and technological progressions are foreseen to fill in as imperative drivers of the newborn screening market. Rising neonatal populace is one of the key market drivers. To avert this efforts are being taken by associations, for example, the WHO, CDC, Healthy Newborn Network, and so on, to instruct parents for the possible disorders and their indicative procedures. In expansion, government projects and enactments likewise make a positive domain to cultivate market development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For More Discounts Offers on Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC05766

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Market Analysis by Regions

5.Newborn Screening Market, By Product

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Newborn Screening Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2017)

5.3.Newborn Screening Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2014-2023

5.4.Instruments

5.5.Reagents & Assay Kits

6.Newborn Screening Market, By Technology

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Global Newborn Screening Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2017)

6.3.Newborn Screening Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2014-2023

6.4.Tandem Mass Spectrometry

6.5.Pulse Oximetry

6.6.Enzyme Based Assays

6.7.DNA Assays

6.8.Electrophoresis

7.Newborn Screening Market, By Test

7.1.Introduction

7.2.Global Newborn Screening Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Test (2014-2017)

7.3.Newborn Screening Market Assessment and Forecast, By Test, 2014-2023($Billion)

7.4.Dry Blood Spot Test

7.5.Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

7.6.Hearing Screen

To be continued…

Reason to buy Our Report:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Newborn Screening Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Newborn Screening Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Custom Report:

The Newborn Screening Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Newborn Screening are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

Buy Now Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC05766

Test Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Dry blood spot tests ruled the general newborn screening market representing more than 45.0% of income. The collection of blood from newborn’s heel area in 24-48 hours of birth on the screening card for analysis of more than 50 conditions is named as heel stick or dried blood spot test (DBS). These screening cards are labeled using different codes and contain no extra identity data. Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) is one of the normally happening issues, which is screened using the beat oximeter based technology.

Reason to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Newborn Screening Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Newborn Screening Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Ask Questions to Expertise at @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC05766 .

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]