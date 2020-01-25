Organic Chocolate Market Insights 2019 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2023

This report studies the global Organic Chocolate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Chocolate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Artisan Confections Company

GREEN & BLACK’S

Newman’s Own

Taza Chocolate

NibMor

EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP

ALTER ECO

Chocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella

Endangered Species Chocolate

Giddy Yoyo

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Mason & Co.

Rococo Chocolates

The Grenada Chocolate Company

The Raw Chocolate Company

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic White Chocolate

Organic Dark Chocolate

Organic Milk Chocolate

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Organic Chocolate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Organic Chocolate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Chocolate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Organic Chocolate Manufacturers

Organic Chocolate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Organic Chocolate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

Chapter One Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Specification

1.3 Classification

Chapter Two Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

2.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Analysis

2.2.1 Manufacturing Process

2.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

2.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

2.3 Down Stream Industries Analysis

………..

Chapter Five Major Manufacturers Analysis

5.1 Artisan Confections Company

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Product Specification

5.1.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.1.4 Contact Information

5.2 GREEN and BLACK’S

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Product Specification

5.2.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.2.4 Contact Information

5.3 Newman’s Own

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Product Specification

5.3.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.3.4 Contact Information

5.4 Taza Chocolate

5.4.1 Company Profile

5.4.2 Product Specification

5.4.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.4.4 Contact Information

5.5 NibMor

5.5.1 Company Profile

5.5.2 Product Specification

5.5.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.5.4 Contact Information

5.6 EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP

5.6.1 Company Profile

5.6.2 Product Specification

5.6.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.6.4 Contact Information

5.7 ALTER ECO

5.7.1 Company Profile

5.7.2 Product Specification

5.7.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.7.4 Contact Information

5.8 Chocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella

5.8.1 Company Profile

5.8.2 Product Specification

5.8.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.8.4 Contact Information

5.9 Endangered Species Chocolate

5.9.1 Company Profile

5.9.2 Product Specification

5.9.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.9.4 Contact Information

5.10 Giddy Yoyo

5.10.1 Company Profile

5.10.2 Product Specification

5.10.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance

5.10.4 Contact Information

Chapter Six Major Classification Analysis

6.1 2011-2016 Major Classification Market Share

6.2 Organic White Chocolate

6.3 Organic Dark Chocolate

6.4 Organic Milk Chocolate

……..

Continued

