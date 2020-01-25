Organic Chocolate Market Insights 2019 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2023
This report studies the global Organic Chocolate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Chocolate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Artisan Confections Company
GREEN & BLACK’S
Newman’s Own
Taza Chocolate
NibMor
EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP
ALTER ECO
Chocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella
Endangered Species Chocolate
Giddy Yoyo
Lake Champlain Chocolates
Mason & Co.
Rococo Chocolates
The Grenada Chocolate Company
The Raw Chocolate Company
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Organic White Chocolate
Organic Dark Chocolate
Organic Milk Chocolate
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Organic Chocolate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Organic Chocolate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Chocolate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Organic Chocolate Manufacturers
Organic Chocolate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Organic Chocolate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Table of Contents
Chapter One Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Specification
1.3 Classification
1.4 Application
1.4.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
1.4.2 Convenience Store
1.4.3 Independent Retailer
Chapter Two Industry Chain Analysis
2.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis
2.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Analysis
2.2.1 Manufacturing Process
2.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
2.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis
2.3 Down Stream Industries Analysis
Chapter Five Major Manufacturers Analysis
5.1 Artisan Confections Company
5.1.1 Company Profile
5.1.2 Product Specification
5.1.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.1.4 Contact Information
5.2 GREEN and BLACK’S
5.2.1 Company Profile
5.2.2 Product Specification
5.2.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.2.4 Contact Information
5.3 Newman’s Own
5.3.1 Company Profile
5.3.2 Product Specification
5.3.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.3.4 Contact Information
5.4 Taza Chocolate
5.4.1 Company Profile
5.4.2 Product Specification
5.4.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.4.4 Contact Information
5.5 NibMor
5.5.1 Company Profile
5.5.2 Product Specification
5.5.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.5.4 Contact Information
5.6 EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP
5.6.1 Company Profile
5.6.2 Product Specification
5.6.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.6.4 Contact Information
5.7 ALTER ECO
5.7.1 Company Profile
5.7.2 Product Specification
5.7.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.7.4 Contact Information
5.8 Chocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella
5.8.1 Company Profile
5.8.2 Product Specification
5.8.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.8.4 Contact Information
5.9 Endangered Species Chocolate
5.9.1 Company Profile
5.9.2 Product Specification
5.9.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.9.4 Contact Information
5.10 Giddy Yoyo
5.10.1 Company Profile
5.10.2 Product Specification
5.10.3 2011-2016 Global Market Performance
5.10.4 Contact Information
Chapter Six Major Classification Analysis
6.1 2011-2016 Major Classification Market Share
6.2 Organic White Chocolate
6.3 Organic Dark Chocolate
6.4 Organic Milk Chocolate
