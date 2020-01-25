Organic Powdered Milk Industry Will Thrive in the Future, New Research Report explores ‘why’ ?

An organic product is made from organic raw materials. Processed organic food usually contains only organic ingredients. If non-organic ingredients are present, at least a certain percentage of the food’s total plant and animal ingredients must be organic (95% in the United States, Canada, China and Australia).

Organic powdered milk is mainly made from organic milk. All of organic products require Organic certification. Organic certification is a certification process for producers of organic food and other organic agricultural products. Requirements vary from country to country, and generally involve a set of production standards for growing, storage, processing, packaging and shipping.

Applications of organic powdered milk include infant formulas, confections, bakery products and so on. Among those applications, infant formulas account for the largest market share, which was about 76.05% in 2016.

The organic powdered milk can be divided into two categories, organic whole powder and organic skim powder. Organic skim powder is the most widely used type, holding 68.28% consumption share globally.

Global sales of organic powdered milk increased from 83924 MT in 2012 to 97674 MT in 2016. Asian-Pacific region has become the most promising market for organic milk products and many organic milk products target the region.

Different with the slow development of traditional milk product market, with more and more people cast attention on the healthy issues, organic milk products are welcomed globally and achieve fast growth. Market participants are optimistic on the organic powdered milk future market.

The global Organic Powdered Milk market is valued at 1160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Powdered Milk volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Powdered Milk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

