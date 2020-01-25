Organic Rice Protein Market Is Growing at a CAGR 13.6% from 2019 to 2025

Organic Rice protein is a protein supplement made from organic rice, usually found in powder form. Organic rice protein is often more easily digested, and shares with soy the advantage of being completely vegan.

Organic rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world organic rice protein industry. The main market players are Axiom Foods, Shafi Gluco Chem, AIDP, Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural and OPW Ingredients. The production of organic rice protein will increase to 6841 MT in 2017 from 2131 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 28.98%. Global organic rice protein capacity utilization rate remained at around 66% in 2016.

In consumption market, USA is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, the consumption of this region reached 5137 MT, which occupied 84.50% of the global consumption volume in total.

Organic rice protein mainly has two types, which include organic rice protein isolate and organic rice protein concentrate. And each type has application industries relatively. With healthcare effect in application process of organic rice protein, the downstream application industries will need more organic rice protein products. So, organic rice protein has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for organic rice protein are organic rice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of organic rice protein. The production cost of organic rice protein is also an important factor which could impact the price of organic rice protein.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Organic Rice Protein market is valued at 45 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Rice Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Rice Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

