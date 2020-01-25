Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Rise to a Valuation of USD 106.23 billion by 2023

Overview:

The Outsourced Customer Care Services Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Outsourced Customer Care Services are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

The major players have been aiming to render expert customer care, as well as cover overall operating fixed cost in a beneficial way. Key market players serve industries like retail, telecom, internet services and financial service providers amongst others. Providers concentrate on offering innovative types of service delivery that ranges from utilizing host-based delivery like host-based call center services is noticed in the telecommunications segment.

Top Most Leading Vendors:

The major market players are West Corporation, Aegis, Accenture, Amdocs, Expert Global Solutions, StarTek, Teleperformance SA, Transcom Worldwide, Stream Global Services, Sykes Enterprises, Convergys Corporation, Synnex Corporation among others.

The Global Outsourced Customer Care Services Market is segmented as follows –

By Service Activity:

Customer Interaction

Customer Service

Sales

Marketing

Technical Support/Help Desk

Fulfillment/Logistics

CRM Technology Hosting

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Major regional segments are South America, Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America. In 2012, the North American regional market reported for 55.5% of the overall market and is anticipated to be the leading regional market during the forecast years.

Market Overview:

In 2014, the Global Outsourced Care Services Market was evaluated around USD 61.89 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 106.23 billion by 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% over the forecast period. Market players have conventionally been counting on Customer Relationship Management (CRM) for managing customers. Enhancing general customer experience includes offering personalized and customized interaction and it is a constant process.

The utilization of voice as the chosen communication manner has been declining; though, switching to digital channels or self-service remains a dispute. Also, the concentration on efficient mobile customer care is gradually increasing, with costumers searching for mobility services over various platforms. Rising demand for interaction via non-voice channels is anticipated to be a major driver for the global industry. The shift towards host-based customer care service is projected to introduce opportunities, in an attempt to enter developing markets like BRIC countries.

Major Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Outsourced Customer Care Services Market, By Service

5.Outsourced Customer Care Services Market, By Region

6.Company Profiles

7.Global Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Competition, by Manufacturer

To be Continued…

Major Service activities are fulfillment/logistics, CRM technology hosting, and customer interaction. In 2012, customer interaction services reported for around 83% of the global market share, and are projected to rule the total industry during the next few years. Customer interaction services involve technical support or help desk, sales, customer service, and marketing. Outsourced customer care service suppliers assist to create firm customer relationships and supply to their demands in a tailored manner. Customer service interaction has vital importance in an attempt for organizations to boost revenue and make sure customer preservation. With rising competition, customer satisfaction and customer-centric services are one of the major success factors for an enterprise.

Reason to buy our Report:

The analysis of Outsourced Customer Care Services Market, their Growth, Demand, position, size and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed.

The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed.

The Outsourced Customer Care Services Market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

How technological advancement and research, as well as development activities, are impacting the Outsourced Customer Care Services Market is explained in detail.

The development plans and policies are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures too are discussed.

