Outsourced Software Testing 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.8% and Forecast to 2021

Software testing and application performances play a vital role in the growth of an enterprise. With growing technological complexities, software testing functions have become more challenging. Some of the common challenges include security issues, software sourcing problems, and high expenditure. Most software companies have in-house team for software testing, or outsource it to service providers. Outsourcing not only reduces overall expenditure for the company, but also aids them in making a strategic decision to conserve resources, make the best use of human resources, and achieve the business objective through operational excellence. Quality assurance (QA) and testing, a part of outsourcing, is optimum for companies looking to improve their production application quality, and reduce errors and risks through testing.

The analysts forecast the global outsourced software testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global outsourced software testing market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, Technavio considers the revenue generated from different outsourced software testing services such as unit testing, integration testing, end-to-end functionality testing, usability testing, system testing, performance testing, and load and stress testing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Outsourced Software Testing Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• IBM

• TCS

• Tech Mahindra

• Wipro

Other prominent vendors

• Amdocs

• Atos

• CGI

• Cigniti Technologies

• CSC

• HCL Technologies

• HP

• L &T Infotech

• Logica

• Mindtree

• Software Quality Systems

• Thinksoft Global Services

Market driver

• Adding mobility solutions to enterprise businesses

Market challenge

• Lack of communication, collaboration, and reporting

Market trend

• Shift to business outcome-based metrics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Product segmentation of global outsourced software testing market

• Outsourced embedded software testing market

• Outsourced standalone software testing market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation of global outsourced software testing market

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• IBM

• TCS

• Tech Mahindra

• Wipro

PART 15: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

..…..Continued

