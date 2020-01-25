Outsourced Software Testing 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.8% and Forecast to 2021
Software testing and application performances play a vital role in the growth of an enterprise. With growing technological complexities, software testing functions have become more challenging. Some of the common challenges include security issues, software sourcing problems, and high expenditure. Most software companies have in-house team for software testing, or outsource it to service providers. Outsourcing not only reduces overall expenditure for the company, but also aids them in making a strategic decision to conserve resources, make the best use of human resources, and achieve the business objective through operational excellence. Quality assurance (QA) and testing, a part of outsourcing, is optimum for companies looking to improve their production application quality, and reduce errors and risks through testing.
The analysts forecast the global outsourced software testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global outsourced software testing market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, Technavio considers the revenue generated from different outsourced software testing services such as unit testing, integration testing, end-to-end functionality testing, usability testing, system testing, performance testing, and load and stress testing.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Outsourced Software Testing Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Accenture
• Capgemini
• IBM
• TCS
• Tech Mahindra
• Wipro
Other prominent vendors
• Amdocs
• Atos
• CGI
• Cigniti Technologies
• CSC
• HCL Technologies
• HP
• L &T Infotech
• Logica
• Mindtree
• Software Quality Systems
• Thinksoft Global Services
Market driver
• Adding mobility solutions to enterprise businesses
Market challenge
• Lack of communication, collaboration, and reporting
Market trend
• Shift to business outcome-based metrics
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Product segmentation of global outsourced software testing market
• Outsourced embedded software testing market
• Outsourced standalone software testing market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Geographical segmentation of global outsourced software testing market
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• Accenture
• Capgemini
• IBM
• TCS
• Tech Mahindra
• Wipro
PART 15: Appendix
• List of abbreviations
..…..Continued
