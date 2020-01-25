Para-aramid Fiber Market Growth Factors, Segments, Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape and Snapshot Analysis by 2025

Para-aramid fiber is a kind of man-made high-performance aramid fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. It is produced by p-phthaloylchloride (TPC) and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and is used for tires, rubber goods, fiber-optic cable tension members, protective apparel, friction material, construction reinforcement, etc. There are Kevlar series of DuPont, Twaron & Technora series of Teijin which are commercial para-aramid fibers in Europe.

The Europe production of Para-aramid fiber increases from 27635 MT in 2010 to 37161 MT in 2014. The average growth rate is more than 7.64%. Netherlands is the major manufacturing market in Europe which holds the 75.21% production market share in 2014. Germany is the major consumption market in Europe, which holds the 33.25% consumption market share in 2014. We believe that the Europe total production will increase with the CAGR of 4.66% in the next five years.

The downstream are mainly rubber reinforcements, security protection, tires, frictional and sealing materials. In recent years, these industries demand increase rapidly in Europe which will promote the para-aramid production. The global Para-aramid Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Para-aramid Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Para-aramid Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teijin Aramid

Dupont

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Para-aramid Filament

Para-aramid Staple Fiber

Para-aramid Shortcut

Para-aramid Pulp

Segment by Application

Rope

Rubber reinforcements

Security protection

Tires

