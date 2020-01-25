PDX Models Market Competitive Insights, Overview and Scope till 2025 – Oncodesign, Wuxi AppTec, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharmatest Services, Hera Biolabs

Data Bridge Market Research Published New Report As Titled” Global PDX Models Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025. PDX Models market report is a precise study of the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

PDX models Market report is a comprehensive study on how the current state is for Healthcare IT market. This report provides a thorough synopsis for the PDX models industry. It includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends and uses SWOT analysis.

Top key players

Crown Bioscience Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Champion Oncology, Inc.

Charles River

Oncodesign, Wuxi AppTec, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharmatest Services, Hera Biolabs, EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, Xentech, Urolead, Creative Animodel, EUROPDX, MI Bioresearch Inc, Aragen Bioscience

Charles River:

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S. Company is mainly focuses on basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing of drugs. It deals into different products and services research models and services, discovery services, safety assessment, laboratory sciences, biologics testing solutions, avian vaccine services, QC microbial solutions, training, staffing and operations support. It has its business segments into DSA, RMS and manufacturing. The company has its geographical presence into U.S, Europe, Canada, Asia- Pacific and other.

In October, 2017, Charles river (U.S.) came into in partnership with InSphero AG. (Switzerland) In this the company extended its collection of PDX tumors to Insphero and leverage InSphero’s 3D cell culture technology. This partnership extended company’s pre-clinical service portfolio.

Crown Bioscience Inc.:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in California, U.S. offers drug discovery and development services to biotech and pharmaceutical partners focusing on oncology and metabolic disease therapeutic areas. The company is completely engaged in providing products and services antibodies, cells, biochemicals, reference standards, recombinat proteins TMA’S, kits and reagents.

The company is based in U.S, U.K, China and Taiwan.

Champion Oncology, Inc.:

Founded in 1985 and has its headquarters in New Jersey, U.S. The company offers end-to-end research and development solutions and services to improve the productivity of oncology drug development. It has its business segment into personalized oncology solutions and Translational oncology solutions. The company is engaged in products and services solutions, products and personalized oncology. It has its presence in U.S. and U.K.

Market Segmentation: Global PDX Models Market

The global PDX models market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; mice models and rat models. In 2018, mice models segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global PDX models market is segmented in tumor type categories into six notable segments; respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, gastrointestinal tumor models, hematological tumor models, gynecological tumor models and others. In 2018, respiratory tumor models segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The global PDX models market is segmented in application into preclinical drug development and oncology research and biomarker analysis. In 2018, preclinical drug development and oncology research segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The global PDX models market is segmented in end user into contract research organization (CRO), academic and research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2018, contract research organization (CRO) segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America and Middle East & Africa



