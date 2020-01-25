Personal Navigation Devices Market Technology Growth and Enhancement 2017 – 2027

Personal Navigation Device or PND is a compact portable device specifically developed to run route navigation applications. This device is the most popular product having embedded Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology. The navigation is driven by computer software that is programmed into the device. This software provides turn by turn directions to the user to reach a destination. Most personal navigation devices being developed today, include a voice output that can provide clear-cut details without distracting the user. The devices that only supported navigation, initially, now support other features such as multimedia player, mobile hands-free system, external application support, games, travel utilities (measurement converter, currency converter, world time, calculator et cetera). Any user can use these personal navigation devices without any special training, qualifications or skills.

Personal Navigation Devices Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the trends in the automobile industry that drives the personal navigation devices market is the integration of navigation supported security and safety features in automobiles. With the steady rise in the number of personal on-road vehicles, thefts and accidents have also increased. Manufacturers are incorporating safety and security applications in navigation systems. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is an example of a personal navigation system where the device has built-in features with additional intelligent sensors and units to keep track of road conditions and traffic, safety-related details regarding roads like lane changing assistance and speed breaker notifications.

However, escalating user expectations and increase in feature related complexity hinders the growth of the personal navigation devices market. Repeated updating is necessary for personal navigation devices without proper intelligent units to get proper directions to the destination. Sometime, this could be a tedious task which makes it a challenge for the personal navigation devices market. Also, increase in competition from mobile phones and other handset-based navigation services will eventually restrict the growth of the global personal navigation devices market.

Personal Navigation Devices Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the personal navigation device market is segmented into

Commercial vehicle

Entry-level passenger vehicle

Mid-premium passenger vehicle

Luxury passenger vehicle

Personal Navigation Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent vendors in the Personal Navigation Devices Market are TomTom International BV., Garmin Ltd., MiTAC International Corporation, Magellan GPS, Blaupunkt worldwide, Masternaut Limited, NAVIGON, AvMap Satellite Navigation, Inc., Becker Navigations and TeleNav